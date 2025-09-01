Regular dental check-ups save your health and money

A key part of keeping your teeth healthy is sticking to a routine cleaning schedule. You might hear different timeframes, from every three months to every two years.

Most dentists will tell you to come in every six months, but the truth is, everyone’s risk is different. That is why it is so important to let your dentist assess what is best for you to prevent problems before they even start.

In my daily practice, I hear one question all the time:

“Doctor, after a professional cleaning, will my teeth become weak, loose, or get gaps? A friend of mine had that happen after his cleaning.”

I am sure many of you have the same worry. Let me put your mind at ease. A regular teeth cleaning (we call it prophylaxis) is a preventive procedure designed to keep your teeth clean and healthy, not damage them.

The process involves removing plaque and tartar that have built up over time. Even with excellent brushing and flossing at home, it is almost impossible to clean all the areas, especially below the gum line. If this tartar is not removed, it hardens into what we call calculus. This buildup infects your gums, causing bad odour, bleeding, and eventually, it eats away at the bone that supports your teeth. This is what makes teeth become weak and loose.

Now, here is the crucial part that answers the question: When you finally come in for a cleaning at this advanced stage, my main goal is to save the bone that is left. I cannot regenerate the bone that has already been lost. The cleaning removes the tartar that was hiding the bone loss and the spaces that had already formed. It does not create them, it just reveals the damage that was already there. While there are advanced treatments to try and regenerate bone, they are costly and require many visits. This is what makes dentistry feel expensive!

So, why is this regular check-up ritual so crucial for your health?

Your oral health is the gateway to your overall health. Adapting to a regular dental check-up schedule is a small investment of time that can save you a lot of money in the long run. It helps us catch problems early, before they need complex and costly treatment.

Remember, a healthy mouth is often a sign of a healthy body. So let us not underestimate the power of a regular dental visit to keep our smiles bright and our bodies strong. Schedule your next dental appointment as soon as you can.

Dr Roopa Bhandari, is a senior dental surgeon with 20 years of practice.