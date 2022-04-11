Rotary Club of Bukoto boosts construction of health centre in Gomba

Residents of Kabutemba Village, Kyegonza Sub County in Gomba District will in the next one year receive a health centre III, which could save them from walking 30km to access medical services.

The health centre currently under construction, is supported by the Rotary Club of Bukoto,

According to Ms Edith Mujwisa, the president of the Rotary Club of Bukoto, the health centre will also have staff quarters.

“Construction of a health centre at Kabutemba is going to serve the community of about 20,000 people who have been trekking long distances to access health care,” she said

The construction works were launched on Saturday by the Governor of Rotary District 9213(Uganda), Mr John Magezi Ndamira.

At the same launch, the Rotary Club of Bukoto Rotary also conducted a medical camp where they gave out free medicines and public health related information to the community, village health teams and health professionals. The club also distributed shoes and clothes and exercise books to needy children and bed nets to pregnant mothers and elderly persons in the area.

Ms Mujwisa thanked members of the family of Guy Lutaaya of Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb for providing financial support towards the medical camp and fully participating in the exercise.

Dr Fred Mugera ,Gomba District health officer applauded the Rotarians for selecting Gomba for such life -changing projects . “We commend Rotarians for this initiative because health is one of the key enablers of social transformation .They started with a school and we have already started seeing the number of pupils going to school increasing,” he said.