Rugby player Mudoola shares his fitness gems

In the meantime, he embarks on keeping others fit through his online fitness programme.

Short Bio: The flanker has won six league titles, four Uganda Cup, an Elgon Cup and four National Sevens Series and the biggest of them all, the Africa Cup in 2007.

Rugby is a demanding sport. Take a look at the shorter version, Sevens, where a game lasts a mere 14 minutes but can drain a player’s tank.

“Surviving an entire sevens game takes special preparation. It can be a daunting task if you are not ready,” Geoffrey Kimani, a strength and conditioning coach once told Daily Monitor while working with the Rugby Sevens Cranes.

Rugby is a physically demanding game of intensity, speed and endurance. A game with such demands calls for energy, especially in amateur settings. Timothy Mudoola, nicknamed “Mzee” by his peers for his longevity in the game has surpassed expectations.

In 2017 at 36 years of age, Mudoola made the cut to represent Uganda at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Cape Town, South Africa. Out of the 208 players from 16 teams at the tournament, Mudoola was the oldest player. “Because I was the oldest player at the two circuits from all the countries, it made me more focused and determined to perform,” he recalls.

He remains one of the fittest players ever to play the game. Now 39, Mudoola is preparing for another season with Betway Kobs, the only club he has played for since leaving Namilyango College. “I feel I have one more season in me although I will have to wait for the team to be picked,” he says.

Spreading the knowledge

Mudoola currently runs his own sports and fitness company, Mudoola Sports, helping others to keep in shape. After 19 years of competitive rugby, he is well equipped with knowledge on how one can defy the odds and last longer on the pitch.

Joining Namilyango College in 1996 kick started his rugby journey although he had been playing volleyball before. His ability got him onto the school rugby team as a freshman, becoming the youngest player to join the Anchors. “What really attracted me to rugby was the tackling. It is the first thing I mastered to the extent of not being a fan of carrying the ball but overturning it,” says the veteran.

Body management

A look at elite sports implies there are sportspersons who always seem to get it right. There is work that has to go on beyond the physical training for an athlete to have performance longevity to handle the excessive wear, tear, and stress.

Mudoola thinks it has to come from within you as an athlete. “I think I just became a natural rugby player and totally loved it. It requires a lot of discipline and commitment. You should not always expect a reward for a good performance but do it for the team,” he says. That school of thought impacts on the psychology aspect which motivates you to keep going.

Family motivation

Mudoola also comes from family with a sporting background. His brother Fred is a former Rugby Cranes captain while his sister Charlotte is currently playing with the Lady Rugby Cranes and Black Pearls. “I naturally like working out and keeping fit. It is in the genes. My entire family from my father are athletes so it comes naturally,” he adds.

Diet and sleep

Because performance begins to decline as an athlete grows older, Mudoola suggests a change in routines. “When one gets older, they need to work out or train almost thrice as hard as the younger players, reduce their alcohol intake, observe a healthy diet and avoid missing meals,” he advises.

Just as players need more calories to fuel their bodies for their particular sport, they also need more sleep. Lots of physical activity puts more demand on muscles and tissue, and the body repairs itself during rest. Sleep not only helps your body recuperate, it is also a reliable performance booster.

“Rest is key in one’s fitness. Good sleeping hours and rest between workout programmes is important. I personally try to sleep for at least seven hours every night,” he says.

Handling injuries

Injuries slow down an athlete and sometimes end careers. How they are managed is very key to one’s sustainability. “You must be patient and wait it out to fully heal. If you rush, there are high chances you will make the injury worse which will put you out of the game completely,” he warns.

