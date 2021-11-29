Safe ways to play with your baby
What you need to know:
- For stress-free and safe playtime, stick to gentle games such as ‘flying’ (holding your baby securely and gliding her through the air).
Having fun with baby is not only important for their development, it also offers opportunities to bond and hear giggles.
For stress-free and safe playtime, stick to gentle games such as ‘flying’ (holding your baby securely and gliding her through the air). Or engage them in cuddle fests or chasing games, once your baby is old enough to crawl.
Do not spend time worrying about past roughhousing sessions. If your child has not exhibited any symptoms of injury, they clearly haven’t been harmed. If you have any concerns, always consult your doctor. Here are some safe ideas for babies at every age:
Birth to six months
● Your baby may have started smiling; smile back and see what happens as you open your world and theirs with this crucial social-emotional skill.
● Imitate coos, and have pretend, make-believe conversations.
● Tummy time is essential for developing neck and upper body strength. Get down on the floor and interact with the baby. Talk to them or place a toy, books or a mirror in front of them and encourage them to reach for the item.
● Hold your baby and show them the world from different positions.
● Introduce sizes, shapes and colours and let the baby handle safe toys (nothing too small that could be swallowed).
Seven to 12 months
● Ensure that the baby’s environment is safe for exploration as they start to crawl around.
● Hold a mirror up to their cute little face and watch them watch back.
● Play the all-time favourite game of peek-a-boo.
One to three years
● The baby is a toddler now and ready to conquer the world. Engage their curiosity with blocks, empty containers and puzzles.
● Pretend play is an important way for toddlers to learn. Provide plenty of simple and safe items so they can mimic what you do.
● Read with your toddler. Name the pictures they show interest in, describe what you see, and ask questions.
● Sing songs, say rhymes and play different rhythms on, say, pots and pans.
● Go outdoors and explore together. Help your baby learn about movement through jumping, walking and standing on one leg.
Source: www.whattoexpect.com