Safe ways to play with your baby

Birth to six months

● Your baby may have started smiling; smile back and see what happens as you open your world and theirs with this crucial social-emotional skill.

● Imitate coos, and have pretend, make-believe conversations.

● Tummy time is essential for developing neck and upper body strength. Get down on the floor and interact with the baby. Talk to them or place a toy, books or a mirror in front of them and encourage them to reach for the item.

● Hold your baby and show them the world from different positions.

● Introduce sizes, shapes and colours and let the baby handle safe toys (nothing too small that could be swallowed).

Seven to 12 months

● Ensure that the baby’s environment is safe for exploration as they start to crawl around.

● Hold a mirror up to their cute little face and watch them watch back.

● Play the all-time favourite game of peek-a-boo.

One to three years

● The baby is a toddler now and ready to conquer the world. Engage their curiosity with blocks, empty containers and puzzles.

● Pretend play is an important way for toddlers to learn. Provide plenty of simple and safe items so they can mimic what you do.

● Read with your toddler. Name the pictures they show interest in, describe what you see, and ask questions.

● Sing songs, say rhymes and play different rhythms on, say, pots and pans.

● Go outdoors and explore together. Help your baby learn about movement through jumping, walking and standing on one leg.