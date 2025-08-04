Safeguarding dental practice in East Africa

As a senior dental consultant with more than 30 years of experience, I have closely observed the development and growing challenges within East Africa’s dental workforce across Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan. While the region has made commendable progress in training dental professionals, the integrity of oral healthcare is increasingly threatened by the abuse and misrepresentation of qualifications, particularly among mid-level providers. Dental surgeons, trained through a rigorous five-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme, remain the gold standard for clinical dental practice, licensed to perform complex procedures such as surgical extractions, root canals, and oral pathology diagnoses.

However, due to their limited numbers, especially in rural areas, mid-level cadres have taken on more responsibilities to meet public health needs. These include Uganda’s Public Health Dental Officers (PHDOs), Kenya’s Community Oral Health Officers (COHOs), and Rwanda’s Dental Therapists, who are trained to deliver preventive care, simple extractions, ART restorations, and oral health education. However, across the region, there is a disturbing trend of mid-level providers overstepping their legal scopes. Many are found performing complex procedures such as root canals and prosthetics without the necessary training or oversight, especially in private and unsupervised settings.

Some diploma holders even run clinics as self-proclaimed “dentists,” misleading patients and compromising safety. Further compounding the issue, dental assistants and technicians, some trained only at certificate level, are at times left to carry out extractions or restorations in overstretched or low-cost clinics. Likewise, dental technologists have been found offering prostheses and patient care without supervision, a clear violation of their role. These practices are unethical, unsafe, and often go unchecked due to weak enforcement mechanisms. Ministries of Health must, therefore, strengthen licensing systems, enforce defined scopes of practice, and increase inspections of dental facilities.