Sea or table salt: Which is healthier?

For a long time, salt has been used to preserve food. The humble crystal has been a cornerstone of human civilisation, was once a valuable commodity and has played a crucial role in shaping the course of history from ancient trade routes to modern-day cuisine. Despite its ubiquity, salt remains mysterious and often misunderstood.

There are several types of salt, including Himalayan pink salt, kosher salt, Hawaiian salt, flake salt, black salt, smoked salt, and the commonest; table and sea salt. The main nutrient we get from salt is sodium but what is with the obsession about sea and table salt?

Sea salt comes with a little less sodium compared to table salt of the same quantity according to Afraa Kampere, a nutritionist at Life Link Hospital in Kampala.

Sea salt has larger crystals compared to table salt because it is made by evaporating water from the ocean or sea. Some people think sea salt is better because of the minerals it retains after the evaporation process since there is minimal processing.

“Table salt on the other hand is obtained from mining in underground salt deposits. In its raw state, table salt right from the mines can be harmful and may contain impurities such as heavy metals, rocks and debris, bacteria and other microorganisms,” Kampere says.

Refining and processing it removes these impurities, making it safe for consumption. It is essential to consume salt that has only been properly processed and packaged for human consumption.

Usually, after processing, the main mineral that is left in table salt is sodium. This makes sea salt better because it retains some trace minerals after evaporation.

“Iodine is added to table salt by fortification after it is processed. Iodine is important in the health of the thyroid and prevents goitre but it is not easily accessible to people, so the mineral is added to the salt by fortification,” Kampere adds.

The difference

According to www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org, the main differences between sea salt and table salt are in their tastes, texture and processing. Sea salt comes from evaporated seawater and is minimally processed, so it may retain trace minerals. The minerals sea salt contains depend on the body of water where it is evaporated. This also may affect the taste or colour of the salt. In terms of health, the minerals are minor and easily consumed through daily food intake.

Ivan Philip Baguma, a nutritionist, says depending on where it is obtained, sea salt may retain some trace minerals such as calcium, potassium, and magnesium, while table salt has minerals removed during processing.

Table salt often contains additives such as iodine and anti-caking agents, while sea salt generally does not. Sea salt is often coarser and has a stronger flavour than table salt.

“Both sea and table salt has a sodium content of about 40 percent by weight, but sea salt may have less sodium by volume due to its larger crystals. Both can help with fluid balance and nerve function, but excessive consumption can lead to high blood pressure and heart disease,” Baguma warns.

Uses of salt

Table salt does more than just add taste to your food. It is also used in everyday cooking and seasoning, baking and preservation of food as well as Iodine supplementation. A daily intake of salt prevents iodine deficiency, which would in turn cause goiter, Kampere says.

Iodized table salt is one of the most common sources of iodine, which is vital for manufacturing the thyroid hormone that minimises the risk of thyroid problems.

Table salt is essential for sustaining hydration levels in the body. It is extremely imperative to maintain the electrolyte balance for the smooth functioning of the organs. This is why salt is used in oral rehydration solutions recommended for children and adults suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting.

“Patients suffering from conditions such as acute diarrhoea are given medication intravenously. When it is not possible to consume anything orally, saline intravenous solution is administered in hospitals to bring back optimum hydration levels of the body’s cells,” Kampere says.

Dietary table salt determines the blood pressure of the body and has an impact on cardiovascular health. It also prevents hyponatremia, a condition in which the body suffers from a shortage of sodium in the fluids present outside the cells.

Sea salt on the other hand helps to keep the skin moisturised and revitalised. It may also help in improving the skin barrier function and eliminating roughness and inflammation on the skin’s surface.

Many people use sea salt to remove dead skin particles, tone skin tissues, encourage peripheral blood circulation and promote skin renewal. Also, since it contains sulfur, sea salt might help in cleansing and treating skin conditions such as dermatitis and acne scars, and relieve symptoms of psoriasis, itching and scaling.

For muscle pains, you can soak in warm water containing sea salt. Sea salt solution may also be effective in providing relief from rhinosinusitis, an infection and inflammation of the mucus membranes within the sinuses.

Which is better?

Both sea and table salt have their unique characteristics and uses. The better choice depends on your personal preferences, dietary needs, and cooking purposes.

In general, sea salt is considered a more natural and flavourful option, while table salt is more refined and versatile. If you are looking for a more natural choice with potential health benefits, sea salt might be the better option. However, if you prioritise convenience and a milder flavour, table salt is a good choice.