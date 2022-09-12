Self-care: A sure way to thrive

The thought of having to take care of you first is one many cringe at taking it for selfishness. However, you can only give what you have. Therefore, if all there is in you is careless abandon, you will surely splash it to others. That is why we will circle back to the essence of taking care of you so that you are a breath of fresh air to others.

It is, therefore, fine to let go of some outlined activities for some time for you so you can bounce back stronger. Aside from being of use to others, when you are strong mentally and physically, you can take on several fires in life. It is thus important that you take time for self-care regularly so that your bulwarks are strong.

Ways to do self-care

Get some good sleep: An adult should get at least seven to nine hours of sleep. However, the need to finish up that report or clean up the kitchen may rob you of a few hours of sleep. If getting all of them in one go is not possible, you may as well nap a bit in the day, if possible. Whatever you do, do not allow yourself to become sleep depraved because that makes your thought process hazy. It will also make you feel sick and dizzy such that you are not as productive as you should be. Get yourself some beautiful sleep so you can make cool and clear-headed decisions.

Start your day armed with intentionality: Inasmuch as people sleep and wake up, not all have a clear mind about how their day should play out. It is a little wonder that they sprawl in bed as the clock ticks away. Before long, it is three hours later and nothing has been accomplished. One way of being intentional is by writing out a to-do list for the next day before you sleep. That will help you arise with a stride, if there is anything like that, rather than laze in your bed. It is all because you have awoken with a sense of purpose. Another thing is with each coming day, you must strive to be healthy, and connected with your environment.

Healthy habits such as drinking warm water are good to adopt as that allows the body to detoxify which allows you to start the day toxin free. Being connected with your environment means you can work with what is within your surroundings rather than them becoming the cause of your downfall, whether perceived or real.