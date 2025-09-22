Shining a light on lung cancer

While lung cancer has traditionally been thought of as a “Western disease,” it is increasingly becoming a serious public health problem in Uganda. Unfortunately, awareness remains low, and many patients are diagnosed late, when treatment options are limited.

Lung cancer develops when abnormal cells in the lungs grow uncontrollably, forming tumours. These tumours interfere with normal lung function and can spread to other parts of the body. There are two main types of lung cancer.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) is the most common and generally grows more slowly, while Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) is less common but more aggressive. Both types can be fatal if not diagnosed and treated early.

Related Star Makerere student dies week to graduation National



Causes and risk factors

The leading cause of lung cancer worldwide, and in Uganda, is tobacco use. Cigarette smoking, pipe smoking, and even passive exposure to tobacco smoke greatly increase the risk. Chewing tobacco, which is still practised in some Ugandan communities, contributes to cancers of the mouth and lungs.

Air pollution from vehicles, factories, and household stoves that use charcoal or firewood exposes millions to harmful smoke every day. Long-term exposure to chemicals such as asbestos, diesel exhaust, and other industrial pollutants can also trigger the disease.

Non-smokers who live or work around smokers are at risk due to second-hand smoke, while genetics and a family history of lung cancer can make some people more vulnerable. Previous lung diseases, such as tuberculosis (TB) or chronic infections that scar lung tissue, can also increase the likelihood of developing lung cancer.

Because tobacco consumption is rising among young people and indoor air pollution remains widespread due to reliance on firewood and charcoal, Uganda faces a growing risk of lung cancer cases in the future.

Signs and symptoms

One of the reasons lung cancer is so deadly is that it often does not cause noticeable symptoms in its early stages. By the time signs appear, the disease is usually advanced.

Common symptoms include a persistent cough that does not go away, coughing up blood or rust-coloured phlegm, shortness of breath or wheezing, and chest pain that worsens with deep breathing, coughing, or laughing.

Some patients develop hoarseness or changes in their voice, frequent chest infections such as pneumonia or bronchitis, and unexplained weight loss, fatigue, or loss of appetite. These symptoms are often mistaken for TB, asthma, or other chest problems, which leads to delays in getting the right diagnosis.

The burden in Uganda

Data on lung cancer in Uganda is still limited, but hospitals such as the Uganda Cancer Institute and Mulago National Referral Hospital continue to register new cases.

Sadly, most patients present with advanced disease, leaving little chance for curative treatment. Because TB and pneumonia are more common, many patients are first treated for these illnesses, sometimes for months, before lung cancer is suspected.

By the time the correct diagnosis is made, the disease has often spread. The growing use of tobacco and increasing air pollution in cities suggest that lung cancer will become an even greater health threat unless prevention and early detection are prioritised.

Diagnosis and treatment

Doctors diagnose lung cancer using chest X-rays, CT scans, sputum tests, and biopsies, which help determine the type and stage of the disease. Treatment depends on the stage and overall health of the patient. In early-stage cancer, surgery may be performed to remove part of the lung.

Radiotherapy uses high-energy rays to destroy cancer cells, while chemotherapy uses medicines that kill cancer cells and is often combined with radiotherapy.

Newer options such as targeted therapy, which attack specific cancer cells, are available in some countries but remain limited in Uganda. For advanced cases, palliative care plays a crucial role in relieving pain and improving the patient’s quality of life. Uganda is steadily expanding cancer treatment services through UCI and regional centres, but improving early detection remains the biggest challenge.

Prevention

Avoiding tobacco is the single most effective way to reduce risk. Reducing exposure to harmful smoke by using cleaner cooking fuels and improving kitchen ventilation is also important. Regular health checkups, particularly for smokers or people with chronic chest problems, can help detect disease early.

On a larger scale, strong government policies and community efforts to control tobacco use and reduce air pollution are vital steps in lowering the country’s lung cancer burden. The writer is the executive director, UCI.

Dr Jackson Orem is the Executive Director, Uganda Cancer Institute