Should I take aspirin to avoid AstraZeneca jab clots?

Dr, I suffered from blood clots three years ago and I fear any vaccination. Should I go for the Astra Zeneca vaccine or can I take aspirin before and after? I am scared of getting blood clots again in my legs! Mastula.

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus adenovirus from chimpanzees modified to contain genetic material from the Coronavirus.

When someone gets this vaccine, it will cause the body to form protection which will fight off the Covid-19 virus if one is exposed to it and prevent infection or if infection occurs, it is likely to be mild.

Like any drug, the vaccine may have side effects and these are usually mild with a host of them such as fever or joint and muscle pains, occuring just because the body is forming protection but these usually last a few days after which they go away on their own.

In very few cases, however, some people, days after getting the first dose of the AstraZeneca and Johnson vaccines have got blood clots in unusual areas including the abdomen, and brain unlike the usual clots which occur in the calf muscles (deep vein thrombosis).

The clots have not been reported with messenger RNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna vaccines).

As the body forms protection or immunity, the cell particles called platelets may aggregate together and cause the rare clots.

This is not the same way usual blood clots (venous thrombosis) happen.

When there is restricted blood flow in the veins such as sitting with legs folded for long hours, damaged blood vessels or blood containing lots of fat (hyperlipidaemia), then blood clots may naturally occur.

Here, Aspirin may prevent blood clots and not those induced by the vaccine which are related to the body’s formation of protection.

So even if you had blood clots before, please go and get vaccinated without the need to take aspirin unless you have been on it before the jab.

You should, however, keep on taking all other medications you have been on unless your doctor says the contrary.