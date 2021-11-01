Should I worry about her having beards?

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga More by this Author

I am 62 years old while my girlfriend is 42. Although we are set to get married, her beard worries me. Am I right to worry? Tim Owaraga

Dear Tim, if this is the only problem you have, then go ahead and marry her. Sometimes, a woman having beards is hereditary. That said, most men get married with the hope of having children.

However, female beards may together with irregular periods, raised male hormones, and small sacks of water in the ovaries, among others may be a sign of polycystic ovarian syndrome, a condition usually associated with infertility.

Please go, together with your girlfriend, to a hospital where a fertility checkup will allay all your fears.