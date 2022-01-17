Should you change your silver fillings?

Silver fillings are known for being strong and long lasting. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Silver fillings are known for being strong and long lasting. Recently, composite fillings have become strong as well and are able to perform very well in the mouth. 

In the past, most of the filling materials used in dentistry were silver fillings, also referred to as amalgam fillings.  Therefore,  anyone who had a silver filling placed more than 10 years ago might notice that it looks black now, a natural process of corrosion. 

