Should you give your baby a pacifier?

A pacifier is a rubber or plastic nipple substitute given to an infant between feeds to quiet their distress by satisfying the need to suck when they do not need to eat.

The three parts of a pacifier include an elongated teat, a mouth shield, and a handle. The mouth shield is large enough to prevent the child from attempting to take the pacifier into its mouth, preventing them from swallowing or choking on it.

Dr Francis Mbalire, a paediatrician, says babies are born with a natural urge to suck on something and this is apparent as they explore the world and begin putting everything they can in their mouths.

Babies will suck their thumbs, fingers and even clothes when they feel hungry, tired or bored, hence some parents opting for pacifiers which they deem cleaner and safer.

“Sucking on a pacifier is okay for babies but it should be limited to a certain age as prolonged use could have adverse effects on a baby’s health,” Dr Mbalire warns.

When to start

According to whattoexpect.com, it is best to ensure that your baby has gotten the hang of breastfeeding (by around three or four weeks old) before you introduce a pacifier. This is because the sucking mechanism for breastfeeding is different from that used for sucking on a pacifier.

However, babies will have different reactions to pacifiers. Some may fall in love while others will reject them.

Gertrude Namyalo, a nurse and mother of four, says her baby girl rejected the pacifier from the start. “She would cry a lot when I put a pacifier in her mouth and only calm down when I removed it. Because of this, I stopped using it,” Namyalo narrates.

She says it is necessary to let your baby set the pace. If your infant rejects the pacifier, do not impose it on them.

Calming the child

Pacifiers help to keep the child calm and busy and prevent them from crying all the time, which will give a mother or caretaker time to engage in other activities. It will also save your baby from the negative outcomes of excessive crying such as panic and anxiety. According to Dr Mbalire, infants who cry for long periods of time may suffer harmful neurological effects, which may have permanent implications on the development of sections of their brain,” he says.

Distraction effect

A lot of things cause babies to lose their cool and these include when their parents leave home for work, accidental falls and knocks and mood swings, among others. The best way of calming a child under such circumstances is breastfeeding but in cases where it is not possible or maybe when the mother is absent, a pacifier can come in handy.

Independence

Babies who use pacifiers tend to be independent as they self-soothe and can sleep faster with pacifiers, saving a mother or caretaker the hassle of coaxing them to sleep.

Prossy Mirembe, a mother, says with a pacifier, she can carry on with her chores while her four-month-old baby is kept calm. She says as long as the baby is well fed, with a pacifier, he will stay calm and often fall asleep without being coaxed.

Prevention of SIDS

Medics also recommend pacifiers in prevention of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) as they keep babies from suffocation by clothes and blankets while asleep.

However, Dr Mbalire warns that some of the so-called advantages of a pacifier may give comfort to mothers but still retard the child’s proper growth.

Downside

According to Dr Mbalire, some pacifiers have sweeteners which distract children. And when a mother tries to breastfeed the child, they will expect to get the same taste as that of the pacifier, and when this does not happen, they reject the breast. The same may also apply to bottle feeding. This will lower the child’s immunity leading to malnutrition.

Dental issues

The continued use of a pacifier when babies’ teeth come out will cause displacement or malalignment effect on the teeth. The same applies to finger or thumb sucking, among babies.

Dr John Kimbe, a dentist, says a parent should avoid giving a pacifier to a baby older than six months, the time when most of them start developing teeth.

Dangerous independence

It is the role of a mother to soothe and comfort a baby in whatever way possible.

Namyalo says this creates a natural bond between the mother and the baby. However, if soothing is done by a pacifier, the child will develop a sense of independence and this may continue even when the child grows up hence creating a gap between a parent and a child.

“A pacifier may eliminate the natural love and care between a baby and a mother. In this case, the child may continue to be distant from the mother even in maturity,” she warns.

Addiction

A baby can get addicted to a pacifier and refuse to get over it. If your baby uses a pacifier to sleep, and it accidentally falls away at night, they will resort to crying and the only way to soothe them will be the pacifier.

“When it comes to getting over it, it may be difficult to take a pacifier away from an addicted baby as it will be the only sense of comfort they are accustomed to,” says Dr Mbalire.

Precaution

Not a hunger solution: If you choose to use a pacifier for your baby, offer it to them after or in between feeding. Make sure the baby gets the required meals and a hungry baby should not be soothed with a pacifier.

Choose a one-piece type: To avoid choking, choose a one piece pacifier to avoid pieces that can break off and cause choking.

Cleanliness a must: Before six months, a baby’s immune system is low. Therefore, boil pacifiers to kill germs. After six months, simply wash with water and soap. “Do not rinse the pacifier in your own mouth. You will only spread germs to your baby,” Dr Mbalire warns.

Do not sugar coat: Covering a pacifier with sugar or other sweet substances can cause tooth decay in babies and toddlers.

Do not force: Some babies will naturally reject pacifiers. If this happens, they should not be forced into accepting it.