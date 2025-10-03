SICPA Uganda, Kitebi SS in blood donation drive

Whereas the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that every developing country should secure blood donations equivalent to at least one percent of its population annually, Uganda continues to fall short of this benchmark.

According to the 2024 Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) population report, the nation’s 46 million people translate into an annual requirement of approximately 460,000 units of blood. Yet, despite this demand, students remain the backbone of the system, contributing around 70 percent of Uganda’s blood supply.



Students’ spirit of patriotism

At Kitebi Secondary School in Rubaga Division, Kampala, a group of students above 17 years donated nearly 500 units of blood during a two-day drive.

The event, organized by SICPA Uganda in partnership with the Uganda Blood Transfusion Service (UBTS) and the school’s administration, reflected a strong gesture of solidarity.

For many students, the act of giving blood was both patriotic and transformative.

Milly Harriet Namata, the school’s prime Minister, praised her peers, saying, “It is not something simple and is a fear to many of the youth. However, those who come forward are not only heroes but also patriotic. I urge all students to dedicate themselves to this programme as a lifelong practice, because through it we are contributing to saving the lives of mothers, children, and accident victims.”

Blood donation is everyone’s responsibility

William Mugisha, Principal Blood Donor Officer at UBTS, emphasized that the responsibility must be shared:

“Let blood donation be a spiral in a way that everyone rises up and understands that there are people in need. If we do it together, it becomes a renewed promise, because blood donation is continuous.”

As Uganda’s population grows, so does the demand for blood.

UBTS has set a national target of 460,000 units this year to meet WHO recommendations. To achieve it, the organisation is exploring government, public, and private partnerships to increase adult participation. During drives, professionals provide counselling and thorough screening to ensure donor safety and maintain the highest standards of blood quality.

Mugisha reminded,

“There is no pharmacy for life. Blood must come from healthy human beings between the ages of 17 and 60.”

L-R:Suzan Kitariko, Muhammed Kamulegeya and William Mugisha

A shared national duty

Hospitals across Uganda face persistent shortages, particularly during emergencies such as road accidents, maternal complications, and surgeries. Children with severe malaria and patients battling cancer are also critically dependent on timely donations. Without wider adult participation, experts warn that the system risks collapse.

Susan Kitariko, General Manager of SICPA Uganda, reinforced this message:

“Every donor is a hero, and every drop counts. Blood cannot be manufactured or bought, it must come from people willing to give a part of themselves to others.”

Kitebi Secondary School is a leading example. Over the years, the school has donated more than 10,000 units of blood across multiple drives. Guest of honour, Headmaster Hajji Muhammed Kamulegeya pledged continued support, saying, “We shall be available if you need more support to be able to save lives.”

To honour participants, donors received tokens, fruits, and branded T-shirts. Both UBTS and the school administration were also recognised for their role in sustaining the national supply.

Suzan Kitariko

SICPA Uganda’s blood donation drive at Kitebi SS is consistent with its broader social responsibility footprint. In 2024, in Bugiri district and neighboring areas, the company partnered with the National Water and Sewerage Corporation to install public stand taps, bringing clean water access to underserved villages. The initiative also included the commissioning of water points and sanitation facilities at Ndifakulya Primary School, benefiting more than 1,000 pupils and staff.

Kitebi student donor, Flavia Namujju, summed up the spirit best: