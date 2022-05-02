Side effects of eating chili

Whenever I eat spicy food and get intimate with my husband, he complains of burning in his private parts. Should I stop taking chilli? Nana

Dear Nana,

When eaten, chili may cause a burning sensation in the mouth and throat because of a substance called capsaicin. If one partner takes spicy food and both get the same burning sensation in the vagina, its external part (vulva) or the man’s penis, they will then think the pepper is responsible for the sensation.

However, most vulvo-vaginal burning is caused by bacterial (for example anal), fungal (candida) infections and STDs (such as gonorrhoea and chlamydia) and an allergy (such as semen allergy). Another cause could be anything (such as soap) that causes an irritation to areas they come in contact with.

