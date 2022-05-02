Side effects of eating chili
What you need to know:
Whenever I eat spicy food and get intimate with my husband, he complains of burning in his private parts. Should I stop taking chilli? Nana
Dear Nana,
When eaten, chili may cause a burning sensation in the mouth and throat because of a substance called capsaicin. If one partner takes spicy food and both get the same burning sensation in the vagina, its external part (vulva) or the man’s penis, they will then think the pepper is responsible for the sensation.
However, most vulvo-vaginal burning is caused by bacterial (for example anal), fungal (candida) infections and STDs (such as gonorrhoea and chlamydia) and an allergy (such as semen allergy). Another cause could be anything (such as soap) that causes an irritation to areas they come in contact with.
That said, chili peppers when eaten may change the vulvo-vaginal pH, risking infections that may lead to a burning infection or may lead to the same burning, causing infection in the male suitor.
Ugandans wrongly believe that even when a man eats red pepper, on ejaculation during sex, his semen is likely to cause a burning sensation in the vulvo-vaginal area of the same woman yet by then, the pepper would have been digested. When a woman gets a burning sensation in the vagina or on the vulva this could be due to an allergic reaction to a man’s semen. A man can also get a burning sensation on the penis due to a semen allergy (post orgasmic illness syndrome (POIS).