Signs of HIV infection

Although we both checked and were HIV negative when we married three years ago, my wife has suddenly developed kisipi. Does she have Aids? Absolom

Dear Absolom,

Kisipi is a local name for Herpes Zoster eruption in people who have ever suffered from chicken pox. This so called shingles occurs when the virus that causes chicken pox starts up again, affecting areas which are served by that particular nerve causing blisters that occupy an area that looks like a belt.

After one gets chicken pox, the virus “sleeps” (is dormant) in the nerve roots but may ‘wake up’ in some people related to another condition such as stress, aging, drugs (such as prednisone) and overworking, among many other conditions that may weaken the immune system.

Today, the condition is more commonly related to HIV infection which also weakens the immune system. However, this does not mean that your wife, who previously tested negative for HIV infection, has acquired the infection. It is, however, important that you and your wife go for a checkup to rule out HIV infection, among others.

Whereas one may get kisipi in advanced HIV infection, in some cases, it can come during the “window period” when the virus is decimating one’s ability to fight infection. With advanced HIV infection, one is likely to die sooner if treatment is not immediately instituted.

However, if one gets the kisipi (shingles) during the window period, they are likely to live longer without any illness until the disease advances.

Today, the moment one is diagnosed with HIV infection, treatment is started immediately unlike before when doctors would wait for signs that the disease is advancing.

Please go with your wife to an Aids counsellor who apart from counselling will arrange HIV tests for both of you. Do not be surprised to find out that you are both HIV negative.

What causes frequent UTIs?

Every time I am intimate with my husband, I end up with a urinary tract infection (UTI). He, however, denies being unfaithful. What could be the cause? Kyaterekera

Hello Kyaterekera,

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are infections of the urethra, bladder, ureters and kidneys. Most of these infections originate from bacteria from the anus and then go up the urethra, infecting the said human parts.

UTIs are generally more common in women since the anus is located near the urethra opening which is not helped by the urethra being short and, therefore, making it easy for germs to access the urinary tract.

Women also do not take enough water to cause urination and many hold urine. This way, they do not keep flushing their short urethra by urinating often.

UTIs are, therefore, not considered sexually transmitted. So, you may not be getting infection from your husband who is likely to tell should they have signs of infection.