Sleep Apnea: Everything you need to know

If you or someone you know is exhibiting symptoms of Sleep apnea, seek medical attention immediately. 

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. If you snore loudly and feel tired even after a full night’s sleep, you might have sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea is a condition that happens when someone stops breathing during their sleep for long periods, sometimes more than 30 seconds at a time. While sleeping, the muscles and tissues in your throat relax and block your airway. As a result, you can begin snoring, choking, or gasping for breath until you awaken enough to resume normal breathing.

