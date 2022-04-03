Slum dwellers rush for free health services

Several residents of Namuwongo slum in Makindye Division thronged the market area on Friday to access health services that they previously viewed as a preserve for the few.

The services included HIV/Aids counselling, testing and treatment, child nutrition, blood pressure tests, among others. Residents were also sensitized about the need for good sanitation to check diseases including cholera, one of the common diseases in city slums.

This was during the launch of Neighbourhood Wellness Campaign organised by International Hospital Kampala at Namugongo market on April 1.

"We thank the hospital for considering the poor. We have been fearing to go there because of financial challenges," said one Rose, a market vendor.

The hospital’s general manager, Mr Joel Oroni said the campaign was intended to extend services to communities in the neighbouring settlements such as Namugongo, Kibuli, Kansanga and Bukasa.

Mr Oroni said that during the campaign, the hospital will provide free services including child nutrition services every Friday, aerobics every Sunday, transport services to emergency cases like those involved in accidents and women in labour.

They will also access outpatient and admission services at a discount.

Only registered residents from the selected areas who have neighborhood scheme cards will qualify for the services.

Currently, the hospital and the local leadership are registering beneficiaries upon presenting national IDs or introduction letters from local council chairpersons.

The head of marketing and communications, Mr Peter Mulindwa said the campaign is an addition to the support the hospital provides to the community through the Touch Namuwongo project that is providing free TB and HIV/Aids services to slum dwellers.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, there are about 154, 342 informal settlements in Makindye Division.

Mr Mulindwa said slum dwellers have a higher risk for TB infection than the national average.

He said that congestion, Social drinking places where people share glasses or tubes for taking local brew commonly known as malwa , alcoholism and risky sexual behaviours such as casual and commercial sex work increase their vulnerability to HIV/AIDS and TB.