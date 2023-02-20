Some types of food poisoning can be more deadly

Last year, during the festive season, a staff member of the Royal Media Services (RMS) in Kenya died and many others were hospitalised due to food poisoning. The incident happened after staff consumed food prepared by a hired catering company.

“On Boxing Day December 26, 2022, some of the staff complained of severe stomach pains. We are deeply shocked and saddened to inform the public that one staff member has unfortunately succumbed to the illness attributed to suspected food poisoning,” said Wachira Waruru the Managing Director, RMS Group.

Research conducted by Dr Lucas Amapire, a lecturer at Mbarara University of Science and Technology, found that most of the commercially vended drinks in Kampala are contaminated with several types of bacteria.

“I conducted the study because drinks are one of the commonly consumed beverages in Kampala and there are increased episodes of foodborne diseases. I asked, observed and took samples of the drinks to the laboratory where they were tested,” says Dr Ampire.

The juices included pineapple juice, passion fruit juice, water packaged in kaveera and bushera. From the 900 samples of different types of juices made by different handlers, about 30 percent have a type of bacteria that are resistant to treatment by the common drugs used to manage infections caused by those bacteria.

“Some of these bacteria include Escherichia coli (E. coli) which we pick from faecal matter of human origin, klebsiella pneumoniae, which can be found in a variety of environments such as soil, water, and vegetation and pseudomonas aeruginosa, which lives in the environment and can be spread to people when they are exposed to water or soil that is contaminated with these germs,” the research states.

Although the study was conducted in Kisenyi Parish as the study area, it is representative of all foods and beverages vended and sold in Kampala City centre.

What is food poisoning?

According to Dr Franklin Wasswa, a general physician, food poisoning is an illness caused by consuming food or beverages contaminated with bacteria such as salmonella, bacillus cereus, clostridium botulinum, vibrio, listeria, and escherichia coli (E. coli). Food can become contaminated at any point from the farm or fishery to the time of serving the food at the table. It is also contaminated during handling.

“Poor handwashing while handling food can cause food poisoning. Faecal matter that remains on the hands after using the toilet can contaminate food. Other contaminants can be transferred from hands during food preparation or food serving. Unwashed knives, cutting boards or other kitchen tools can also spread contaminants,” Dr Wasswa says.

Improper storage of food can also contaminate it. If food is left at room temperature for a while, it can become contaminated. Food stored in the refrigerator for too long can rot. Also, food stored in a refrigerator or freezer that is too warm can develop bacteria.

Mould can produce toxic chemicals called mycotoxins which can cause disease and even death, depending on the amount consumed, the length of exposure and the age and health of the individual. PHOTO/COURTESY

Anyone can get food poisoning but some people are more likely to get sick or have more-serious complications. These include infants and children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with a weakened immune system due to another disease or those on certain medications.

Signs and symptoms

Depending on the cause of the food poisoning (bacteria, virus or even any kind of chemical), signs can include headache, fever, vomiting and nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, upset stomach and bloody stool. In some severe incidents, food poisoning can affect the nervous system leading to blurred or double vision, loss of movement in the limbs and general weakness.

Although in some cases food poisoning can be mild, it is important that you seek medical attention immediately you notice the signs.

According to Dr Wasswa, no one should risk managing food poisoning at home since it can be fatal in just a matter of hours. When you have diarrhoea and are vomiting, you not only lose water but also important electrolytes or salts the body needs to function well. These need to be replaced as soon as possible.

Treatment

Dr Wasswa says fluid replacement is important for people with food poisoning because it helps prevent dehydration. If the situation is not severe, the electrolytes can be replaced using oral rehydration salts that are made at home by mixing clean boiled drinking water (one litre), six level teaspoons of sugar and a half level teaspoon of table salt. Stir the mixture till the sugar dissolves. For complicated cases, the electrolytes can be replaced intravenously in hospital.

If the food poisoning was caused by bacteria, you may be prescribed antibiotics. Drugs that target parasites, referred to as anti-parasitics, are usually prescribed for parasitic food poisoning.

Complications

The most common complication is dehydration caused by diarrhoea and vomiting. Severe dehydration can cause organ damage, other severe diseases and death if not treated.

In people with a weakened immune system and the elderly, food poisoning can cause meningitis, sepsis, blood clots in the kidneys and bacteria in the bloodstream.

Listeria bacteria during pregnancy can result in miscarriage or stillbirth, sepsis in the newborn and meningitis in the newborn.