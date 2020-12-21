Staying fit this festive season

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

It is the festive season once again and as usual, people seem to lose sight of their fitness goals as they eat without reserve, never giving exercise a thought. However, those few days of ‘bad-living’ will put all your year’s efforts to waste.

Kenneth Muwonge, a fitness enthusiast, says it all starts with our minds. “We need to be cautious of how we live our life during the holidays. We need to ensure that we do not relax too much as to take in more than we put out. That helps, not only our bodies but also the pockets as we will not have to change our wardrobe due to extra weight gained,” he says.

So, as we set out to relax and unwind, here are some things to keep you looking and feeling fit when we usher in 2021.

Optimise your workout

If you are particularly short on time, plan a more intensive workout to get the most of your workout window. Try VIIT (Variable Intensity Interval Training) to target all the muscles in your body, as well as the various energy systems. This will improve strength and endurance, while burning more calories. “For example, if you prefer strength training, try increasing your weights, which will induce muscle fatigue faster, shortening your workout time,” says Robert Ddamulira, a fitness trainer.

Don’t over do it

Edgar Ntulume, a fitness entusiast, says while a good fitness regime will help you stay on track during the festive season, the best way to stay in shape is to combine regular exercise with a balanced diet. With lots of partying and probably late nights, there is a possibility of skipping meals. However, the downside is that you will wake up to a rumbling stomach, hence eating too much.

“You will definitely eat more than usual since you are famished. This will be a recipe for weight gain, especially if you do not exercise,” Ntulume adds. Therefore, try to maintain your meal routine with regards to time and portions.

Drink with reserve

It is a time to celebrate and in most cases, there is plenty of drink such as alcohol, soft drinks and juices, especially the processed kind since they are easily available. “Every processed drink has preservatives and increased intake means a buildup of calories.

It is better that these drinks are consumed in moderation, especially now that you might also be eating a lot of high calorie foods,” Ntulume shares.

As you cook

You do not necessarily have to keep up with your workout routine to keep fit or keep the digestion process as smooth. As you cook, do not stay still. Enjoy some dance moves or engage in stretching poses.

You can also walk to the market instead of driving or using a boda boda.

“Aim to move your body. Instead of spending most of the time watching TV, have more family time in the farm, jog a bit or ride a bike as a family, just to break a sweat,” Purity Wako, a nutritionist, says

Be active

During the festive time, most people forget about their resolutions only to lament when they step on the scale after New Year’s Day. “It is understandable that this is family time and personal time is reduced. However, remember to make time to at least take a walk or use your stationary bike to keep the body from ‘sleeping away’.

This way, you will continually burn calories and the body will be ready for a good workout after the festive season,” Elijah Muhwezi, a fitness coach shares.

“If engaging in your usual routine is difficult, which is understandable, then join the children as they play and enjoy the games as well. There is lots of running, squats, not forgetting laughter that will help you relieve stress,” he adds.

Take lots of water

Rather than taking a lot of fizzy drinks and alcohol, Muhwezi says you need lots of water. “Apart from rehydrating you, it is filling, hence an appetite suppressor. So, how about taking a few glasses before every meal?”

Lastly, exercising with a friend is great way to ensure you see your fitness goals through, as you can hold each other accountable.

Quick tip

Before you start getting ready for that party or family dinner, carve out 15 minutes for a quick, do-anywhere, high-intensity interval training workout to get your heart rate and energy up.

Pick five moves (such as squat jacks, jump squats, mountain climbers, and bicycles) and cycle through three rounds of them, working for 45 seconds and resting for 15 seconds.



