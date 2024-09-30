Strength training is key for overall health

If you had to choose between a food voucher that provides you with a three-month nutrition plan and free access to a state-of-the-art gym for three months, what would you choose? I have a feeling that many people would go for the nutrition voucher. The thought of going to the gym can be quite daunting, right? While most people know a fair amount about nutrition, the same cannot be said for fitness.

There is a lot of misinformation concerning this subject. For instance, there is a common misconception that gyms are exclusively for those seeking to lose weight, which is false. Physical fitness is a key component of a healthy, disease-free lifestyle.

What is strength training?

Strength training, also known as resistance training, are workouts aimed at increasing muscle mass and strength by making muscles work against a weight or force. These exercises cause your muscles to contract against an outside resistance.

The outside resistance can be your body weight as well as through exercises such as squats, pushups, lunges and crunches. It could also be from free weights such as dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells and medicine balls.

Resistance bands, which provide resistance when stretched, can be adapted to most workouts. Weight machines such as the leg press are also commonly found in gyms. Cable suspension tools are also used in strength training.

Benefits

According to physiopedia.com, strength training stimulates a variety of positive neuromuscular adaptations, which enhance both physical and mental health.

Shergil Mugerwa, a fitness coach at Andex Fitness Gym in Kampala, says one of the key benefits of resistance exercises is that they will strengthen and tone your muscles, which in turn improves your physical appearance.

As we age, our muscle mass naturally starts to decline, a condition called sarcopenia. If you do not do anything to replace the lean muscle you lose over time, your body fat percentage will increase. Age-related loss of muscle mass will lead to a decrease in strength, making everyday tasks more challenging.

A decrease in muscle mass will also slow down metabolism, contributing to weight gain, particularly around the midsection.

“Muscle tissue is metabolically active, meaning it burns calories even at rest. As muscle mass decreases, the body's overall metabolic rate slows down. Weakened muscles will also increase the risk of falls, fractures, and difficulty with balance,” Mugerwa explains, adding that strength training will help you preserve and enhance your muscle mass at any age.

Strong bones

Strength training makes bones stronger and increases your bone density, thereby reducing the risk of bone fractures and complications such as osteoporosis (a disease that develops when bone mineral density and bone mass decrease).

Strength training can also help you manage or lose weight by boosting your metabolism, which in turn helps your body burn more calories. It also improves joint flexibility, mobility and balance, which will lead to a reduction in symptoms of stiffness and arthritis, and helps you maintain independence as you age.

According to mayoclinic.com, strength training can reduce the signs and symptoms of many chronic conditions such as arthritis, back pain, obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. Resistance exercises will also improve your body stamina, balance, and promote good posture.

Strength training may also improve your sleep and combat insomnia. It can also help to control your blood sugar and also reduce cancer-related fatigue, anxiety and depression.

Getting started

Before you start, Mugerwa recommends first carrying out a pre-participation medical checkup and consulting with professionals such as a doctor, an exercise physiologist, or a registered exercise professional.

“Work with your fitness instructor to come up with a training programme tailored to your specific goals. As a beginner, you need to train at least two to three times per week to gain their maximum benefits,” says Mugerwa.

Warm up first before any strength training session since cold muscles are more prone to injury than warm muscles. Mugerwa also recommends cool-down exercises to prevent injuries as well. While working out, listen to your body and if an exercise is causing you pain stop it and consult your trainer.

“You can also get a workout buddy; someone to motivate and keep you accountable. It is also important that you track and monitor your progress through photos or measurements. Proper nutrition and hydration will also support muscle growth and recovery,” Mugwerwa advises.

Lastly, be patient and know that your body will not transform overnight.