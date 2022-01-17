Strengthen your lungs with these breathing exercise

Deep breathing can help restore diaphragm function and increase lung capacity. PHOTO | GETTY IMAGE

By  Promise Twinamukye

Product editor

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Deep breathing exercises can help maintain and increase lung capacity, making it easier to keep your lungs healthy and get your body the oxygen it needs.

Many people that have survived or have Covid-19 tend to complain of chest pain and difficulty breathing. This may be solely in because Covid-19, according to Leopold Buseruka Rusizana, a cardio Respiratory Rehabilitation Specialist, is primarily considered as a viral respiratory and vascular illness.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.