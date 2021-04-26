Stretch and strengthen the lumbar muscles

By George Katongole More by this Author

The psoas major is the biggest and strongest player in a group of muscles called the hip flexors; together they contract to pull the thigh and the torso toward each other.

The hip flexors can become short and tight if you spend most of your waking hours sitting, or if you repeatedly work them in activities such as sit-ups, bicycling, and certain weight-training exercises.

Stretching

Stretching is commonly associated with sports activities especially football, but it is still beneficial in preventing several injuries associated with walking and running. In sport, stretching helps to reduce the risk of injury while providing muscle strength. According to Elly Muhereza, a fitness instructor, while exercising, the right stretching moves make all the difference.

Muhereza says a quality stretching programme should include basics such as balanced stretches, moving slowly through the full range of motion and holding the stretch for about 15 to 30 seconds. He adds that stretching is highly recommended after exercises such as jogging, jumping jacks or jump rope.

According to physiotherapists, the psoas muscle is a powerful hip flexor and an important component of running and walking. The psoas are deep muscles located in the abdominal region, one per leg. The psoas muscle is located in the lower lumbar region of the spine and extends through the pelvis to the femur. This muscle works by flexing the hip joint and lifting the upper leg towards the body.

Psoas can be hard to locate with fingers but they tend to be felt when they get stiff or when overworked. Muhereza says psoas become stiff when you sit longer than they should.

Advertisement

“In this case, they are shortened. When you sit for an extended period of time, they tend to feel tight when you do stand up. When the opposing muscle group of the buttocks are inactive for a long time, the psoas are stressed. Psoas help to generate power in the legs but those who sit most times of the day, they tend to get tight,” he says.

Muhereza says it is recommended for one to sit less and move more and psoas stretches are vital. He adds that a flexible psoas stretch relieves lower back pain and increases overall fitness and athletic performance.

Psoas stretches

To loosen the psoas, stand in a sprinting stance position and descend into a lunge by bending the left knee to about a 90-degree angle. Make sure your spine stays neutral. Push your right hip forward and you should feel a stretch in front of your thigh. Muhereza says one should hold this stretch for 20-30 seconds before switching legs.

Alternatively, get in an all-fours position and extend one leg back feeling the glutes (the muscles which make up the buttocks) working then draw the knee towards the chest connecting with the breath.

“Exhale as you stretch back the leg and inhale as you bring the leg in. Focus should be on tightening the back of the buttocks and the hamstrings as you extend the hip,” he says.

The other recommended exercise is to set up in a half-kneeling position so that the front and back legs are both bent at 90 degrees. Squeeze the glutes of the rear leg by tilting it towards the pelvis upward, making sure the front knee is bent at 90 degrees. You should feel a deep stretch in the front of your hip. Hold for 10 seconds and release. Repeat five times before switching sides.

Muhereza says the stretch can be performed on the edge of a bench, table, or bed, and pull one knee toward the chest. Keeping the other leg hanging off the bench, slowly lean back until you are lying down. Continue hugging your knee toward your chest, and hold for 40 seconds to passively stretch the psoas of your hanging leg before changing to the other side.

Lunge stretching

Psoas can also be worked on by lunge stretching with the hips stacked over the standing knee and the lunging foot forward of the stretching side. A lunge is any position of the human body where one leg is positioned forward with the knee bent and foot flat on the ground while the other leg is positioned behind.

As you exhale, he says, lunge forward contracting the glutes and the hamstrings on the stretching side. Allow your weight to sink low. When you reach the range of your stretch, hold for two seconds.

“You can increase the intensity by wrapping the back leg and lifting the foot off the mat about 30 centimetres to help move the stretch up higher into the abdomen,” he notes. As you inhale, he says, return to the non-stretching position giving the muscle a chance to reset.

However, Muhereza cautions against any move that causes pain saying nothing should hurt while stretching.

Rest

Experts say one of the best ways to release the psoas is constructive rest. This is more about being than it is doing.

Constructive rest allows the psoas and lower back to release, which regulates the central nervous system.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor. Rest your arms wherever is comfortable, either by your sides or out wide. You could also bend the elbows.