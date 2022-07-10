Substitute less healthy foods with avocados

With the health message becoming more popular, there are some foods that we need to minimise consumption of and instead substitute them with healthier options. Plant based foods have on many occasions been recommended as the best substitutes for animal based ones and today, we need to see how to substitute avocados for less-healthy foods such as butter, cheese, and processed meat.

Chronic inflammation is one of the silent killers that contribute to heart diseases, diabetes, and cancer. This inflammation, according to Bena Okiria, a nutritionist, to a large extent is said to be caused by the high consumption of animal based foods and reducing their consumption often helps one to fight the damage of chronic inflammation and stay healthy.

“It is always important to limit the amount of animal food sources and replace them with plant-based foods such as groundnuts, simsim, avocado, since they have healthy fats instead of fats from animal sources such as ghee, butter or lard,” she says.

According to research, compared to people who never or rarely ate avocados, those who eat at least two servings each week have a 16 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease and a 21percent lower risk of experiencing a heart attack or related problem due to coronary artery disease.

(Coronary artery disease refers to a narrowing or blockage in the blood vessels that supply the heart; it is the most common type of cardiovascular disease.)

Why avocado?

Avocados are a source of vitamins C, E, K, and B6, as well as riboflavin, niacin, folate, pantothenic acid, magnesium, and potassium. They also provide lutein, beta carotene, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Okiria remarks that they are a great source of monounsaturated fatty acids (Oleic acid), which can aid weight loss because it makes you feel satisfied for a long time. The high amounts of fibre therein works against constipation and hunger pangs. Additionally, this fruit can also help curb the sweet tooth and sugar cravings that are associated with stress.

“Replacing foods high in saturated fat (such as butter, cheese, and meat) with those rich in unsaturated fats (such as avocados, nuts, and seeds) helps lower blood levels of harmful LDL cholesterol, which is a key contributor to coronary artery disease,” she says.

Low sugar content

Fibre-rich diets are said to lower heart disease risk as much as 30 percent, probably because fibre helps lower not only cholesterol, but also blood pressure and body weight. Eating an avocado a day can be a great contribution towards your daily fibre requirements.

Avocados top the list of fruits with very low sugar content. They contain healthy fats and oils as well as vitamin E which is good for the skin.

“It has natural oils that deeply penetrate the skin to nourish, soften and hydrate it. The vitamins E and C contained in it boost the skin’s immunity against stress thereby reducing aging lines and wrinkles. Also, avocados are a good source of Vitamin E that moistens the skin to make it radiant,” she says.

Sight

Avocados are good in preserving sight because they contain lutein and zeaxanthin which are phytochemicals present in the eye tissue. They provide antioxidant protection to help minimize damage from UV light.

The monounsaturated fatty acids in avocados also support the absorption of other beneficial fat-soluble antioxidants, such as beta carotene which reduces the risk of developing age-related macular degeneration.

Avocados are also good for expectant mothers because they contain high amounts of folate that is essential for foetal development thereby reducing the risk of miscarriage and neural tube abnormalities.

Bone health

“The fruit can also help secure bone health since it contains some amounts of vitamin K; an essential vitamin for bone health. Increased intake of this vitamin increases calcium absorption and reduces the urinary excretion of calcium thereby keeping your bones strong,” she says.

You can incorporate avocado into your diet by adding it to your smoothie, to salads, and avocado toast. Since avocado is naturally cholesterol-free, you can use it for spreads, toppings and dips. They are very nutritious and a healthier alternative to saturated fat like margarine and other animal fat. It is also beneficial for your skin and hair since it contains vitamin E.

“However, the avocado fruit is high in calories and should, therefore, be eaten in moderation,” she says.

Is avocado safe for everyone?

Some sensitive individuals may experience allergy to avocado. This includes an oral allergy which may be triggered by a cross-reaction to birch pollen. A rarer allergic response may occur if you have a latex allergy. If this is relevant to you, refer to your doctor for guidance.

Avocado, along with fruits including apples, peaches, raspberries and blueberries contain natural chemicals called salicylates. Some people are sensitive to these compounds and may experience an allergic reaction, including skin rash and swelling.