Surviving breast cancer: Everson Bwengye's story

In April 2022, while driving home one evening, 42-year-old Everson Bwengye felt a sharp pain in her chest. At the time, she was working as a brand manager with a local beverage company. The pain was accompanied by fatigue.

Later, when she examined her chest, she discovered a lump in her left breast. The next day was packed with work commitments, so she postponed her visit to the hospital. On Tuesday, she visited International Hospital Kampala (IHK) for a comprehensive physical examination.

To her surprise, the results appeared normal. However, the doctor noted her white blood cell count was alarmingly high. When she mentioned the lump, the doctor immediately recommended a CT scan. The scan showed that the lump had spread to her lymph nodes under the armpit.

The doctor’s question, “Do you have a family history of cancer?” left her shaken. She was advised to do a mammogram, but she postponed it, unable to face the possibility of what lay ahead.

Living in denial

When she eventually did the mammogram at Norvik Hospital in Kampala, the results confirmed the doctor’s fears. Still, she sought a second opinion at Kampala Hospital, this time with her sister by her side. A biopsy was performed, and the 10-day wait for results felt like an eternity. During this period, Bwengye’s relatives offered herbal remedies. She began fasting, avoided sugar, meat, and cooking oil, and relied heavily on herbs.

“I had a very aggressive type of cancer, but I was in denial,” she recalls.

“For three months, I refused medical treatment and hoped herbs would heal me.” The fear of death consumed her thoughts. She pictured her funeral and worried about her three children. “I became hard on them. I taught them things they had not yet learnt and told them to prepare for the worst,” she says. Her relationship with her husband also grew distant, as she braced herself for the inevitable.

A turning point

One herbalist encouraged her to run further tests before continuing treatment. The results revealed that her organs were still intact, but the herbalist admitted the herbs would not cure her cancer. He advised her to seek treatment at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI). By then, the lump had nearly doubled in size.

Alarmed, she rushed back to the hospital, where the doctor advised immediate surgery to remove her breast. It was a painful decision she had to make with her husband.

After seeking another opinion, she went to the UCI, where a treatment plan was drawn up. She received six cycles of chemotherapy, three weeks apart. However, even after completing them, the lump seemed larger.

Seeking treatment abroad

Determined to find answers, Bwengye travelled to Turkey. There, she underwent four additional cycles of chemotherapy, surgery, and 35 radiotherapy sessions. She was then placed on hormone therapy, which she continues to this day. Despite the painful side effects, Bwengye worked throughout her treatment.

“Even after chemotherapy in Uganda, I would go back to work. After coming back from Turkey, I resumed immediately,” she says.

Her resilience, however, was met with unexpected rejection at her workplace. Her responsibilities were gradually reduced, her benefits withdrawn, and she was eventually suspended before her contract quietly expired.

“This was an indirect way of firing me,” she says bitterly.

The silent struggles of survivors

For many cancer survivors, workplace rejection is a silent battle.

“After treatment, you cannot be as productive as before. Many organisations indirectly push us away, yet they boast of supporting cancer through Corporate Social Responsibility,” she notes.

Surviving cancer does not end with treatment. For breast cancer survivors such as Bwengye, hormonal therapy is essential. She now takes a daily hormone tablet, calcium supplements, allergy medication, and receives quarterly reviews and injections.

“Not every cancer patient dies of the disease. Many die from depression and lack of support,” she explains. Survivors often face rejection from relatives, spouses, and workplaces. Meanwhile, the costs of post-treatment medication remain high.

Did you know

According to the Uganda Cancer Institute, about 34,000 new cancer cases are recorded every year, and breast cancer accounts for roughly 2,000 of them. Early detection and consistent follow-up treatment are key to survival, but stigma and financial hardship remain major obstacles for many patients.

Dr Edward Muwonge, an oncologist at UCI, notes that the stigma around cancer still costs lives.

“Employers need to understand that recovery takes time. Compassion and workplace flexibility go a long way in helping survivors regain confidence,” he says.

The irony, Bwengye adds, is that while some companies donate generously to cancer campaigns, they fail to support employees battling the disease.

“It is painful when organisations contribute to cancer awareness but abandon their own staff fighting cancer,” she says.

Finding strength in vulnerability

Bwengye’s story is one of courage in the face of fear, hope in the midst of despair, and resilience despite rejection. From denial and reliance on herbs to finally accepting medical treatment, her journey underscores the importance of timely medical intervention and emotional support for cancer patients.

She acknowledges that life after cancer is a daily struggle.

“We live with the reality that we must take medicines for the rest of our lives,” she reflects.

Yet she continues to fight for her health, for her children, and for the dignity of cancer survivors in Uganda.

Call for compassion

For Ugandans battling cancer, Bwengye’s journey is both a warning and an inspiration. It highlights the dangers of denial and delays in treatment, the limitations of herbal remedies, and the emotional toll of rejection from workplaces and families. But it also demonstrates the strength of the human spirit.

Bwengye continues to share her story so that others may find courage, seek timely medical care, and demand greater support for survivors. Her message is clear: “We do not only need medicine to survive cancer. We need love, support, and acceptance.”