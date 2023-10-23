Tackling the increasing sight problems in Uganda

According to a Rapid Assessments of Avoidable Blindness (RAAB) survey in Uganda, 0.4 percent of Ugandans (160,000 people) are blind, while moderate to severe visual impairment is at seven percent, an equivalence of 2.8 million people.

Dr Jackline Baboneraawo, an optometrist at Lapaire Glasses Uganda, says while visual problems continue to increase in Uganda, some of them are preventable. They include;

Cataract: Is characterised by cloudiness on the natural crystalline lens which reduces vision. It is common among people with high blood pressure and diabetes. Smoking and drinking alcohol also increase one's risk of getting it.

Dr Baboneraawo calls for proper disease management. Cataract that is caused by age can be managed by surgery.

Trachoma: The infectious disease causes roughening of the inner surface of the eyelids resulting in pain on the eyes, breakdown of the cornea and eventually, blindness.

Dr Grace Ssali, an ophthalmologist at ASG eye hospital, Nakasero, says the condition is caused by bacteria and the prevention is to improve environmental hygiene as well as seeking timely medication to help the sufferer but also avoid transmission.

Pink eyes (viral conjunctivitis): The inflammation of the outermost layer of the conjunctiva (white part of the eye) makes the eye appear reddish. This leads to pain, burning sensation and itchiness. Among children, Dr Ssali says this could be caused by allergies. For both children and adults, hygiene is also a contributor hence the need to improve personal hygiene as well as timely treatment.

Dr Baboneraawo adds that, untreated bacterial infections may sometimes lead to cataracts, and glaucoma.

Other preventable conditions include glaucoma, refractive errors, pterygium, myopia (near-sightedness), hypermetropia (farsightedness), astigmatism, presbyopia, squints, and photophobia.

State of eye care in Uganda

Dr Ssali says the increase in visual problems is caused by delay in seeking medical attention. “Most patients wait until they are completely blind yet most of these conditions can be corrected by glasses. The cost of changing glasses especially in children also turns away so many people,” she says.

In most centres, Dr Ssali says a surgery goes for Shs1m yet most government hospitals do not have enough personnel of the required eye care provision. “In some less urban areas, it is not easy to access optical help because one has to go to a health centre IV which is usually a long distance away. Therefore, as long as one is not experiencing pain, many sit back, and only seek help when blindness sets in,” Dr Baboneraawo says.

Work dynamics are also increasing vision problems. This includes prolonged exposure to dispersive light as some people’s work calls for sitting before a computer from morning to evening. “Computer lights are not good hence gradually affecting our vision,” she says.

Lifestyle is also another daunting factor and among children, the issue is that rather than encourage them to play outdoors, they are kept indoors on video games and TV screens which negatively affects their eyes. “Among adults, who are already spending long hours before computers, a sedentary lifestyle means they do not exercise to allow the body and the eyes in particular, to rest,” she says

Feeding habits are also wanting as people are more inclined to processed foods rather than consuming fruits and vegetables. “Rather than eating more dark green leafy vegetables such as kale, spinach, broccoli which are rich in antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin which are needed by the retina, many opt for fries. Even those that eat them prefer frying rather than mild cooking hence killing the nutrients. Other good foods include fish, and carrots,” Dr Baboneraawo says.

Non-communicable diseases such as high blood pressure, and diabetes are also increasing, even among children. “These diseases affect eye health and it is exacerbated when disease management is poor,” she says.

Interventions

Dr Ssali shares that in commemoration of World Sight Day, they have carried out surgeries in several locations across the country. “We have held several surgery camps and in Entebbe, we did 80 surgeries, plus 85 in Mulago (25 were children, 13 came from Serere). More people are being tended to throughout the week,” she says.

Adding, “It is saddening that children leave school either because they have sight problems or need to tend to their elders that have vision problems. However, this can change and that is why there are eye clinics in Mulago on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, every week. ”

Dr Ssali also notes that children receive subsidised optical rates in Entebbe Grade B Hospital and Jinja Referral Hospital. “All these interventions are to ensure more people access treatment.”

Dr Baboneraawo also says there are more institutes for eye doctors with more areas of specialisation such as optometry. That means that there are more specialists joining the profession. “I believe it would help if government deployed some of these in the various health centres to serve a bigger population,” she says.

She also advocates for increased population awareness so that people appreciate the need for medical check-ups and early medical interventions. “This will also deter them from using off the counter medications or herbs to treat ailments. That is because these only worsen the situation. Awareness will also tackles the myths within eye care which prevents people from embracing the available medical interventions, more so surgery,” she says.

