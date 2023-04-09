Talk to your doctor or pharmacist about the drugs you take

Drug reactions and drug interactions are different but interactions may cause drug reactions. According to Dr Franklin Wasswa, a general physician, drug reactions are when the drug or medication gives an undesired effect, while interactions are when a drug given with another alters the effect of the other administered drug by either increasing its effect or making it more toxic or less effective.

“How to know if you react to a drug depends on your history of treatment on that drug. So, a detailed history is needed to make this judgment. Not all drugs have this potential but we know some that have susceptibility of causing drug reactions in humans,’’ Dr Wasswa says.

In a well organised healthcare system, doctors should be able to report a drug that causes drug reactions for good pharmaco-vigilance. In developed countries such as the United Kingdom, there is the Yellow Card scheme, which is the system for recording adverse incidents with medicines and medical devices.

This cannot work in Uganda says Dr Wasswa, “because the pharmacy fraternity and the medical fraternity are not on the same page on how drugs should be accessed by Ugandans in a safe way. What should happen is that one person should be able to prescribe a drug so that someone can access it in a safe way.”

There are two types of drugs; over-the-counter and prescription drugs. “In Uganda we have only one type over-the-counter drugs because anyone can get any drug they want on the market. So we cannot monitor any drug reactions and document them so that we follow them up for future reference. That is the only way we can know a drug has a potential drug reaction and then be cautious about it.”

Types of drug reactions

Adverse drug reactions are classified into; dose-related (augmented) which is usually predictable but sometimes unavoidable and may or may not be serious but is relatively common. It could be that the person is sensitive to the drug or because of an overdose.

The non-dose related (bizarre) reactions occur when one’s immune system develops an inappropriate reaction to a drug (allergy).

However, some adverse reactions result from mechanisms that are not currently understood, causing symptoms such as skin rashes, anaemia, jaundice, decrease in the white blood cells, kidney damage, nerve injury, impaired vision, hearing loss and sometimes even death.

The most common drugs that people react to include penicillin, sulfur-containing drugs, some HIV medication, aspirins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). The list is endless and it is not possible to list all of them but what should be understood is that, when a doctor is prescribing a drug, they know that it might cause a drug reaction. The doctor may caution you on signs and symptoms such as generalised skin reaction such as burning or itching or swelling, difficulty breathing, or the illness being treated getting worse.

What to do

If you suspect that you are reacting to your medication, stop the drug immediately and seek medical attention as soon as possible. If the drug was prescribed professionally, contact the person who prescribed it and sometimes they will give you a quick solution.

If you just bought the drug over the counter that should be prescribed, look at the expiry date. Also check if you are not having drug interactions causing that reaction or a counterfeit drug.

“It is, therefore, recommended,” says Dr Wasswa, “that a prescription drug should only be taken if prescribed by a professional. Pharmacists or pharmacy attendants should not prescribe a drug because for one to prescribe a drug, you need to know the history of the patient, examine them clinically, and also know their drug history.”

“Also, in most pharmacies, you will find attendants who only know how to read a prescription and give you the medicine to take home. They will not have any other knowledge on how drugs work or why they are given,” he adds.

Management and treatment

The treatment of a drug reaction will depend on the reaction one has. While some reactions are mild, others can be fatal. For example, someone could get a skin reaction such as burning or itching that can easily be managed by addition of another medication to manage the skin irritation. In this case, one may continue taking the medicine.

Dr Wasswa says, “This can only be after an assessment by a health care professional. In some incidents, you may have to discontinue the medicine and the doctor will have to completely swap your course of therapy with other alternatives that you do not react to.”

Also, some people may have adverse reactions that can cause heart failure or failure of other organs. Such reactions can be fatal and need specialised professional interventions at a hospital emergency centre.

Sometimes, according to Dr Wasswa, a health care professional may be aware that you may react to a particular drug (for example cancer drugs) but if it is the only choice of medication that is available, they will prescribe it.

“After weighing the advantages compared to the cons, we pre-treat you with medication to control the reaction before we give you the drug that causes the reaction,” he remarks.

How can a person avoid drug interactions?

You can take the following steps to avoid drug interactions:

● Tell your health care provider about all prescription and nonprescription medicines you are taking or plan to take. Also tell your health care provider about any vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products you take.

● Tell your health care provider about any other conditions you may have, such as high blood pressure or diabetes.