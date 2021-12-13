Teething: Tips for soothing sore gums

Drooling, crankiness and tears can make teething an ordeal for babies and parents alike. Here is information to help ease the pain, for both of you.

What is typical?

Although timing varies widely, babies often begin teething by about age six months. The two bottom front teeth (lower central incisors) are usually the first to appear, followed by the two top front teeth (upper central incisors).

Classic signs and symptoms of teething include excessive drooling, chewing on objects, irritability or crankiness, sore or tender gums and slight increase in temperature; but no fever.

Many parents suspect that teething causes fever and diarrhoea, but researchers say these symptoms are not indications of teething. If your baby has a rectal temperature of 100.4 F (38 C) or diarrhoea, talk to a doctor.

Soothing sore gums

If your teething baby seems uncomfortable, consider these simple tips:

● Rub your baby’s gums. Use a clean finger or wet gauze to rub your baby’s gums. The pressure can ease your baby’s discomfort.

● Keep it cool. A cold spoon or chilled, (not frozen) teething ring can be soothing on a baby’s gums. To avoid cavities, do not dip these items in sugary substances.

Do I need to call the doctor?

Teething can usually be handled at home. Contact the doctor if your baby seems particularly uncomfortable or if teething seems to be interfering with his or her eating or drinking.

How do I care for my baby’s new teeth?

Run a soft, clean cloth over your baby’s gums twice a day after the morning feeding and before bed. The cleansing can keep food debris and bacteria from building up in your baby’s mouth.

When your baby’s first teeth appear, use a small, soft-bristled toothbrush to clean his or her teeth twice a day.

Until your child learns to spit, at about age three, use a smear of fluoride toothpaste no bigger than the size of a grain of rice. Then switch to a pea-sized dollop as your child approaches two to three years of age.