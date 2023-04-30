That cough could be pneumonia

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), pneumonia is the single largest infectious cause of death in children worldwide. Every year, the disease claims lives of more than 700,000 children under the age of five globally, including 153,000 new-borns who are particularly vulnerable to the infection.

Every day, at least one child dies from pneumonia yet most of these deaths are preventable. The disease affects children and adults everywhere, but deaths are highest in southern Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

Dr Sabrina Kitaka, a paediatrician at Mulago National Referral Hospital, says pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by a virus or bacteria. These germs fill the air sacs in the lungs with fluid (phlegm or mucous) which makes it hard to breathe and causes your child to cough.

“Pneumonia is an infection of the lungs that can be caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites. Pneumonia is a secondary illness that develops because the viral or bacterial illness was there first,” she says.

Often, pneumonia comes after a cold, with symptoms beginning after two or three days of a cold or sore throat.

The length of time between exposure and feeling sick from pneumonia, called the incubation period varies, depending on the type of virus or bacteria causing the infection. For instance, if a child develops pneumonia from a cold caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), it takes four to six days for symptoms to appear; for the flu virus, symptoms start after 18 to 72 hours.

Pneumonia caused by bacterial infections can last from one to two weeks with appropriate antibiotic treatment. In general, symptoms should improve about a week after starting antibiotics. Because there are no medications to treat viral infections, symptoms from viral pneumonia may last longer.

What causes pneumonia?

Most cases of pneumonia are caused by common viruses that cause cold, flu and other respiratory infections such as adenovirus, rhinovirus, influenza (flu), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and parainfluenza virus.

The viruses and bacteria that cause pneumonia are contagious and are spread by sneezing, coughing or contact with contaminated surfaces like shared drinking glasses or utensils, used tissues or even doorknobs and faucets. However, a person who becomes infected by someone with pneumonia will not necessarily develop pneumonia themselves.

Who gets pneumonia?

Anyone can get pneumonia, but children under the age of two are at highest risk for pneumonia.

Also, children with chronic illnesses, such as heart or lung disorders and children with asthma are more prone.

Others include infants born prematurely and children with a compromised immune system, such as those who are HIV positive.

How it spreads

Pneumonia occurs most often during the cold months when children spend most of their time indoors in close contact with other people.

Pneumonia is spread by infected people who carry the germs in fluid droplets in their throats, noses or mouths and when the infected person coughs the germs into the air, your child or any adult breathes in the germs or comes in direct contact with the infected person’s saliva or mucous by touching something.

It is possible to catch pneumonia from someone who does not know they are sick. Pneumonia caused by a virus is often less severe than when caused by bacteria.

Signs and symptoms

The symptoms usually start out like flu and slowly get worse over a few days. Coughing is the body’s way of clearing the infection from the lungs and is usually one of the very noticeable symptoms of pneumonia.

Dr Kitaka says it is important to seek medical help as soon as a child has any of the signs and symptoms of pneumonia, but especially if they:

●Have trouble breathing or are breathing abnormally fast.

● Has a bluish or gray fingernails or lips.

● Has a fever of 102ºF (38.9ºC), or above 100.4ºF (38ºC) in infants under 6 months of age

● Have chills, muscle aches.

Other signs to look out for include chest pains, loss of appetite, fever, tiredness, weakness, nausea or vomiting. Pneumonia caused by bacteria can also come on suddenly with a high fever, fast breathing and coughing.

Both types of pneumonia can cause the child’s cough to last for weeks after the fever has stopped.

Pneumonia can be diagnosed based on the time of year and the child’s symptoms by watching the child’s breathing and by listening to the lungs. To check for bacterial pneumonia, a chest X-ray, blood and other tests may be done to aid in the identification of the disease.

Treatment

Almost everyone fully recovers with proper medical care. The type of pneumonia caused by bacteria is treated with antibiotics and the symptoms should improve within 12 to 36 hours after starting the treatment.

Dr Kitaka stresses that it is important to take the full course of the treatment as prescribed by the health worker. Not completing the dose may cause a relapse of the infection and your child may need a second line of treatment because the medicine may not work for them in the future.

While on treatment, it is important that you give your child plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration and also ensure that they get enough rest.

Caution

Avoid self-medication and always consult a doctor to prescribe medicines for you or the child.

“The best way to prevent pneumonia is to keep your child’s vaccinations up-to-date. All children, starting at two months, should begin a series of vaccines that prevents the bacterial type of pneumonia,” says Dr Sabrina Kitaka, a paeditrician.

Older children should be taught to cover their noses and mouths with a handkerchief when sneezing or coughing and keep it clean.

Teach children to practice good hand washing.

Wash surfaces that are touched often (such as toys, tables and doorknobs) with soap and water or wipe them down with a disinfectant.

“If not treated, pneumonia can worsen with complications such as empyema (pockets of pus that collect below the lungs), pleural effusions, lung abscess, necrotising pneumonia, sepsis and death,” Dr Kitaka warns.