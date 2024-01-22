The benefits of eating salads

Many of us tend to dismiss health advice until faced with a life-threatening illness. However, rather than waiting to grapple with health issues, embracing health recommendations early on is a proactive approach to staying healthy and strong. One of the ways is to incorporate vegetable salads in your daily diet.

Vitamins and minerals

Alex Nshuti, a nutritionist at the Nutrition Garage in Kiwatule, Kampala, says vegetable salads should be an essential part of our daily diet since they are packed with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that contribute to overall health.

They contain vitamins A, C, K. Folate (Vitamin B9) present in broccoli, asparagus, and avocados. Folate is important for DNA synthesis and cell growth. Vegetables are also abundant in minerals such as iron, calcium, potassium and phosphorus. Carrots, and leafy greens contain antioxidants that help protect cells from damage and reduce inflammation.

Fibre

“Vegetables are also excellent sources of fibre, which helps regulate blood sugar levels through regulating sugar absorption in the blood. Fibre also helps reduce bad cholesterol in the blood and aids in digestion. It also supports a healthy gut, combating issues such as constipation. It also promotes a feeling of fullness, which is one way to eat less and fight weight gain,” Nshuti adds.

Vegetables such as tomatoes and bell peppers contain compounds with anti-inflammatory properties, which means their regular consumption will help reduce inflammation in the body.

Weight management and sleep

Nshuti says incorporating vegetable salads into your diet can be an effective strategy for weight management. He explains that vegetable salads are low in calories, which makes them an ideal choice for those looking to manage weight, as they provide a sense of fullness without excessive calorie intake.

“Consumption of vegetable salads over time will lower your cravings for unhealthy foods and re- orient your taste buds, towards healthier food. The salt and sugar added in food is what is responsible for driving our food cravings, even when we are not necessarily hungry. Salads, are pretty much tasteless, which prevents you from over eating,” Nshuti expounds.

A salad, may help to improve your sleep patterns. Leafy greens such as lettuce, according to Nshuti, contain a natural sedative called lactucarium. One of its compounds, lactucin, is believed to have a calming effect on the central nervous system. Consuming lettuce, more so in the evening, may help treat insomnia and promote a good night’s sleep. Vegetables also play a crucial role in boosting immunity.

Note

Nshuti says vegetable salads are classified into three types based the purpose and size of the salad.

“There is an appetiser salad, eaten before a meal and it is usually light and simple. Then an accompaniment salad, eaten with food. This one is also usually a small, light portion. Then a main course salad, which is a full, heavy meal of its own. This can be eaten as your lunch or super.

Because the main course vegetable salad is a meal on its own, Nshuti says, it should be balanced and should contain both proteins and carbohydrates. It is important, therefore, that you supplement your salad with animal protein such as meat, chicken, eggs and fish.

“Vegetarians tend to abandon meat completely and yet there are certain essential nutrients that you can only get in animal products. If you do not eat meat, you can supplement it with a thick bean paste or tofu,” he says.

Marinate your salad with salad dressing to make it more palatable. You can marinate your salad with vinegar or olive oil. Vinegar also helps to kill some microorganisms.