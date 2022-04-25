The benefits of eccentric training

On any given day, our muscles go through three major movements; eccentric, concentric and isometric. However, when exercising, oftentimes, eccentric movements are ignored.

Moses Gayira, a fitness trainer says eccentric movement is when muscles are lengthened. For example, when one is lowering their body into a squat. Isometric movements tend to test the body’s balance and flexibility such as when one tries to hold their leg mid-air. Concentric movement causes one’s body muscles to contract. One example is when one pulls their arm up.

Primarily, every lift consists of concentric and eccentric movements. That said, Gayira says people focus on shortening their muscles but not on lengthening them.

“In short, less effort is put on stretching out the muscle, an action that only happens when a weight is being lowered,” he shares. Owing to that, many lack eccentric strength, the reason many get sore and blame it on the size of the weights they were lifting. Gayira adds that eccentric training comes with a number of benefits including the following:

Building muscles

Whether one is an experienced weight lifter or not, eccentric training will help you build muscles.

“For anyone who wants to build muscle size and improve their strength, eccentric training is recommended. This is because it places a big demand on the muscles as you stretch them out,” Clarence Kiwanuka, a fitness trainer, shares.

Proper form

When doing eccentric training, one gets the opportunity to slow down, hence get a real feel of how their muscles are working while preventing injury that accrues from working out in a rush.

“It is important to learn to be in control of your body. That way, irrespective of the environment, it is easier to positively gain from the workout as well as avoid or reduce risk of injury,” he shares.

Better functional movement

Unlike with concentric training, when one engages in eccentric training, they are able to do them with ease.

“Eccentric moves aid even a weak or healing person to indulge in exercises since it puts less pressure on the tendons. Additionally, eccentric training helps you build strength where the muscle and tendon meet, which is fundamental in body strengthening,” Kiwanuka says.

Improved tendon health

While stiffness is a disadvantage in joints, it is a must-have in tendons otherwise, many will suffer tendon difficulties such as Achilles’ tendinopathy. Gayira says eccentric training helps make this possible.

“Tendon stiffness is a shield for your tendons as they are better equipped to withstand load thus a reduction in tendon injuries. It also enables good energy storage, which facilitates activities such as high jumping where one needs a better push to attain greater benefits,” he explains.

Downside

That said, while eccentric training has several benefits, it is foreign to most people. Therefore, when done, one’s body may suffer from delayed onset of muscle soreness.

“That mainly happens when one is engaging in workouts they do not do regularly. It also usually happens to people who are new to the gym seeing that the eccentric contractions are part of the workout. That said, with time, muscle soreness reduces,” Gayira shares.

Eccentric workouts

Most of these workouts are not new. Kiwanuka says the difference is that many have been doing them faster than they ought to be done.

“Follow instructions and do not push yourself so hard. Otherwise, muscle soreness will set in, which may set you back two to three days,” he advises.

Reverse pull-ups

These usually seem daunting but Dorothy Nakayenga, a fitness trainer, says all you need is a well-fixed horizontal bar and a box.

“Stand on the box that is right below the bar. Then jump to assume a pull-up position and slowly lower yourself to the box. Repeat this several times or according to your ability,” she says.

Reverse lunges

Just like pull-ups, Nakayenga says, lunges are done in a reverse manner.

“Step back with your right leg back and lower your body before returning to your starting position. Alternate the legs and do the workout as many times are your fitness level allows you,” she says.

One leg hop and hold

Here, one does a one-legged hop in a diagonal line with as much effort as possible to propel them yet land as gently as possible.

“The explosive power in the leap must not be transferred to the landing. Otherwise, you will not learn how to control yourself or feel the impact of landing in the sense of feeling what each muscle, joint and tendon is doing,” she says.