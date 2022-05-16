The best and worst foods to eat during pregnancy

The health and nutrition of pregnant women significantly affect the long-term health of their offspring, including physical and mental development. It is, therefore, important to maintain a healthy diet during pregnancy.

There are a few key nutrients that are particularly important for pregnant women: folic acid, iron, vitamin D, iodine, and calcium. Folic acid helps prevent brain and spine birth defects, while iron prevents anaemia during pregnancy.

Vitamin D is important for developing the baby’s bones and teeth, while iodine helps ensure proper thyroid function. Calcium is necessary for the development of the baby’s skeleton.

Foods to consume while pregnant

Dairy products are a reliable source of calcium and vitamin D, both of which are important for the development of the baby’s bones and teeth. They also contain nutrients such as magnesium and zinc.

Some dairy products contain probiotics, which can help maintain gut health.

Dairy products that are safe to consume include milk, cheese, yogurt, and cottage cheese. In addition, one can consume dairy content through fortified products.

Fruits and vegetables

Pregnant women should eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fibre. They can help reduce the risk of congenital disabilities, preterm birth, and low birth weight.

Some of the best fruits and vegetables to eat during pregnancy include dark leafy greens, oranges, tomatoes, berries, avocados, and sweet potatoes.

Proteins

Protein is another important nutrient for pregnant women. It helps to build the baby’s muscles and tissues.

Good protein sources include lean meats, poultry, fish, legumes, and eggs.

Legumes also contain folate, iron, and calcium. Lean beef contains iron, B-vitamins, and zinc.

Poultry and fish are good sources of protein and omega-three fatty acids. Omega-three fatty acids are important for the development of the baby’s brain and eyes.

Pregnant women should eat at least 60 grams of protein per day.

Foods to avoid

Some seafood that pregnant women should avoid includes shark, swordfish, tilefish, bigeye tuna, and king mackerel. These fish contain high levels of mercury, which can harm the developing baby.

Pregnant women should also limit their intake of caffeine. Caffeine is a stimulant and can lead to dehydration. It is also associated with an increased risk of miscarriage. Pregnant women should consume no more than 200 mg of caffeine per day.

Alcohol is another substance that pregnant women should avoid. Alcohol consumption during pregnancy can lead to foetal alcohol disorder, which can cause congenital disabilities and developmental problems.

Pregnant women should avoid foods that contain toxins or allergens.

Common food problems

● During pregnancy, common food problems include nausea and vomiting, constipation, and heartburn.

● Nausea and vomiting are common in early pregnancy and usually disappear after the first trimester. To help manage these symptoms, eat small meals throughout the day, avoid spicy or greasy foods, and get plenty of rest.

● Constipation is another frequent problem during pregnancy. To help relieve constipation, eat plenty of high-fibre foods, drink plenty of fluids, and exercise regularly.

● Heartburn is a burning sensation in the chest caused by indigestion or pregnancy. To help manage heartburn, avoid spicy or greasy foods, eat small meals, and avoid lying down immediately after eating.

● By eating healthy foods and getting plenty of rest, you can help to keep your body and your baby healthy.