The best exercises for your inner thighs

The inner thighs, also referred to as adductors allow you run and walk with ease, and support your pelvis while also making it possible to perform certain workouts such as lunges. Exercising the muscles in this area is crucial because it allows your hips and lower back get better balance, which prevents one from having an over-arched back.

“This means that the injuries and pain accruing from instability are avoided,” Chris Musoke, a fitness trainer shares.

Since it is impossible to work out a particular body part without engaging others, he says, the ideal workouts for your inner thighs are compound exercises. He adds that these will also cover the calves, glutes and quads.

Additionally, whether one has access to gym equipment or not, they can still tone their inner thighs since there are various workouts that rely on one’s body weight. That said, equipment such as dumbbells, kettlebells, resistance bands and stability balls, among others may feature is some exercises.

Lateral lunge

One should start with their feet beneath the hips and arms by the sides, in an akimbo position. “Then, with your right leg, make a step outwards in order to bend your right knee, thus having your right leg parallel to the ground. The left foot remains in position but the leg is stretched out. Then, lower your upper body into a squat while pulling your arms towards your chest. Thereafter, push back up and return to the starting position. Repeat 10 times for either side, ensuring the movements are as quick as possible,” Musoke says.

He adds that this workout will strengthen one’s glutes, which is crucial in stabilising the knees, a huge step towards ensuring good body balance.

Jumping jacks

Among children, the workout is best known as ‘apart-together.’ With the childhood leaning comes the joy that it is a fun activity and requires no equipment. Veronica Musasizi, a fitness trainer, says the starting position is with arms on the sides. “Jump while opening your legs to acquire a shoulder-width distance between them while raising your hands to your head. The transition to the starting position is fast before you jump again,” she shares.

Apart from working your inner thighs, Musasizi says, this is perfect for warm up.

Single leg dead-lift

As one about to take a step, Musoke says, start your exercise with the right leg stepping in front and the left hand holding your weight. “You should also ensure that you maintain a straight back and that the right hand is on your sides. Then press the toes of the right leg on the ground for support and lower your upper body by leaning forward so the left hand dips downwards with the weight while maintaining a flat back. Then, using the right foot for support, lift yourself back to starting position,” he guides.

Musoke says one should do 10 repetitions for each side and ensure that the movements are not rushed in any way. “While allowing a 30 seconds rest after each cycle of 10 on both sides, carry on for three cycles. The exercise is meant to afford you the freedom to balance on one leg while using the hip as a hinge,” he says.

Step out squat

Apart from bringing a bit of the lateral lunge into play with the squat, Musasizi says the workout also incorporates the use of a resistance band, which strengthens your muscles. Therefore, one would start by putting a resistance band around their legs right below the knees while ensuring the legs are shoulder width apart.

“Then with hands clasped just beneath the chin, make a big step out with the left leg, squat and then push yourself up before returning to the starting position. Do this 10 times for each side, which would account for one cycle” she explains the procedure.



