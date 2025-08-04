The cost of giving birth in Uganda

Maria* attended all her antenatal appointments, and everything appeared normal. When she went into labour, she quickly headed to a private hospital. Initially, the midwife told her she would be able to deliver normally. However, there was little progress with labour, and after an assessment by the doctor, the baby’s heart rate began to slow, signalling that the baby was becoming tired.

“I was rushed into theatre and delivered by caesarean. When I checked the bill, it was Shs1.8m compared to the Shs400,000 I had prepared for a normal delivery. By the time I went into labour, my husband was not around, and we had no spare money,” she recounts. When Maria asked to be discharged and allowed to pay the balance later, the hospital refused. “I was forced to stay. But remember, the bill keeps accumulating for every day you remain admitted. I was there for two weeks until my husband returned and asked some relatives to help contribute towards the bill.”

More stories of survival and loss

Maria’s experience is just one of many. At a private clinic in Kasangati, 24-year-old Mariam Nakato gave birth to twins. “I was told to buy gloves, a cannula, and oxytocin. After delivery, I bled heavily and had to be referred. We waited over an hour for an ambulance, and when we finally got to Mulago National Referral Hospital, there was no doctor on call because it was late at night,” she recalls. “I thought I would die.” Others are not so lucky. In Lira District, 27-year-old Sarah Akwero lost her baby due to a delayed cesarean section at a government facility. “We were told to go and buy drugs and fuel. By the time we returned, the baby had died,” her husband says. These experiences show that access to prompt and quality care still depends on income, location, and sometimes luck.

A joyous event turned burden

Childbirth is supposed to be a joyous event, a moment when new life begins and families grow. However, for many Ugandan women, giving birth is not just emotional and physical; it is also a financial burden, and in some cases, a life-threatening gamble. While maternal healthcare is supposed to be free in public hospitals, the reality is different. Hidden costs, long queues, and understaffed facilities often force families to seek care from private clinics, where the price of a safe delivery can reach millions of shillings. Uganda's maternal mortality ratio stands at 189 per 100,000 live births. According to May Namukwaya, a midwife and public health specialist at Population Services International Uganda (PSI), about 97 percent of women in urban areas attend at least one antenatal care session, but only 60 percent complete the recommended four visits. As the country strives to reduce maternal mortality, the cost of giving birth remains a major barrier for thousands of women.

Public hospitals

At Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala, the maternity ward handles more than 50 deliveries daily. Officially, services such as antenatal care, normal delivery, and cesarean sections are free. But mothers and midwives alike admit that out-of-pocket payments are almost unavoidable. “You are told to buy gloves, cotton wool, surgical blades, and syringes, even though they are supposed to be provided,” says Sylvia Namakula, a mother of two. “I had to spend more than Shs150,000 just on items the nurse asked me to bring before delivery. And when it came to getting a bed in the ward, we had to tip someone to be prioritised.”

Sometimes, mothers are even told to buy fuel for the ambulance if they need an emergency referral. In rural health centres, women are asked to carry items such as jerrycans of water, mackintosh sheets, and even their soap and basins. Christine Akello recalls her experience when she went to a Kampala Capital City Authority health centre while in labour. “It was my first time, and I had gone there for antenatal care, but at the last minute, the midwife said she could not handle my situation and that I needed an immediate referral. Women who had delivered from the same unit told me that I needed to tip one of the midwives to be prioritised. I was later referred to Kawempe General Hospital and had to incur an extra cost for ambulance fuel.”

Quality with a hefty price tag

In contrast, private hospitals and clinics offer cleaner environments, shorter waiting times, and more attentive care, but at a price many Ugandans cannot afford.

At one of Kampala’s top private facilities, a normal delivery costs between Shs1.5m and Shs2.5m, while a cesarean section ranges from Shs3m to Shs5m. These fees do not include antenatal visits, which can cost between Shs50,000 to Shs150,000 per visit, depending on the location.

“Giving birth at a private hospital gave me peace of mind. There were experienced doctors on standby, clean delivery rooms, and good postnatal care. But I had to save for months,” says Esther Kyomuhendo, a banker in Ntinda who delivered at a private hospital. “Sadly, it is not an option for everyone, especially not in the village.” Namukwaya adds that “many lower-income families turn to smaller private clinics, which are more affordable but sometimes lack the necessary equipment or skilled personnel to handle complications.”

The hidden costs

Beyond the delivery bed, giving birth comes with additional expenses that quickly add up. Transport to and from the facility, especially during emergencies at night, can cost thousands of shillings. Angella Mutoni recalls paying Shs150,000 for fuel to take her from Kyengera to Mulago after being referred.

If a mother delivers at a private hospital, she is charged an extra fee for every night spent there. Whether at a private or government facility, mothers must also buy food during their hospital stay. If complications arise during or after birth, the costs can skyrocket. For women in informal employment, there is also lost income during maternity leave. Many have no access to paid leave or health insurance. According to a 2022 report by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, more than 75 percent of women in Uganda give birth without any form of health insurance, relying entirely on out-of-pocket payments.

The advantages of having the best care.

