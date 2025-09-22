The everyday battle to stand, walk, and live

At just 11 years old, Rhonah Carolyn Kimpaye began noticing a strange weakness in her legs. She would stumble and fall often, and neighbours whispered that she had been bewitched. Her mother refused to believe it was witchcraft and took her to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Several tests were done, but no clear answers came; doctors only advised her to exercise and take supplements. Years later, Kimpaye’s young son began to show the same worrying signs; tiptoeing, falling frequently, and struggling to run. By age eight, he could no longer walk on his own.

It was only after a muscle biopsy and a creatine kinase test at Kiruddu National Referral Hospital that the truth became clear; both mother and son were living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a condition that weakens the muscles and, without treatment, gradually robs children of their mobility.

Today, her son is 11 and relies entirely on a wheelchair. Although they can move around, both live with chronic back pain because they cannot afford regular therapy.

Kimpaye and her son are among several families supported by Sapphire Africa Foundation, which helps create awareness and provide mobility tools. But according to Paul Rubihayo Collins, the organisation’s country director, many children with the condition still lack wheelchairs and essential care.

What is DMD?

At three years, a child should be running, climbing, falling, and getting up again. But for a small number, the body’s muscles begin to fail. DMD is a genetic disease that mostly affects boys by slowly weakening their muscles and, without care, shortening their lives.

Dr Esther Mulungi, a paediatrician at Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services in Uganda (CoRSU) Hospital, explains that DMD arises from a mutation in the DMD gene that provides instructions for making dystrophin, a protein that keeps muscle cells intact during contraction.

“When the body does not produce enough dystrophin, muscle fibres become fragile and unable to repair themselves properly, leading to progressive muscle weakness,” she says. Because the gene is carried in the X chromosome, boys who have only one X are more likely to develop the disease, while girls are usually carriers who rarely show severe symptoms. In about half of cases, the mutation is inherited from a carrier mother.

Prevalence and diagnosis

Globally, DMD affects between one in every 3,500 and 5,000 male births. In Uganda and much of sub-Saharan Africa, figures are scarce because few health centres can do genetic testing. Many children remain undiagnosed or misdiagnosed.

This year, CoRSU Hospital began a monthly clinic for children with muscle disorders. In nine months, 40 of 57 children seen were confirmed to have DMD, suggesting the condition may be far more common than previously thought. Diagnosis begins with a blood test measuring creatine kinase, an enzyme that rises when muscles are damaged. Genetic testing confirms the exact mutation.

“In Uganda, where genetic tests are hard to access, doctors may rely on signs, blood results, and sometimes muscle biopsies,” Dr Mulungi says. A creatine kinase test costs between Shs30,000 and Shs50,000, while genetic testing, which is usually done abroad, can cost more than Shs1.2m.

Early warning signs

Elizabeth Betty Furaha, a nurse at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala, says parents may notice that a child is slower to walk, run, or climb than others. Frequent falls, difficulty jumping, and clumsiness are early clues. Children often develop a distinctive way of standing called Gowers’ manoeuvre, using their hands to “walk” up their legs for support.

Another sign is unusually large calves, caused by fat replacing muscle tissue. As the disease progresses, climbing stairs and standing from a chair become difficult. Some children may also struggle with learning and concentration. In adolescence, DMD affects the heart and chest muscles, leading to breathing difficulties and heart problems.

Treatment and care

Although there is no cure, treatment can slow the disease and improve the quality of life. Corticosteroids such as prednisone delay muscle weakening and prolong walking.

“Physiotherapy is essential to keep joints flexible and reduce pain. Regular heart and lung checks are also critical because the disease eventually affects these organs,” Furaha says.

New gene-replacement therapies are being tested in some countries, but Dr Mulungi notes they are extremely costly and not yet available in Uganda. For now, most families rely on early diagnosis, steroid therapy, physiotherapy, and supportive care.

The cost of delay

According to Rubihayo, many children lose precious time because their families attribute the condition to witchcraft.

“By the time we get some patients, it is too late, and they have already lost mobility,” he says. Without treatment, most boys lose the ability to walk in their early teens. Heart complications and breathing problems become life-threatening. Before modern interventions, few survived past their late teens.

“Today, with proper care, some patients live into their twenties and thirties, and in countries with advanced health systems, even longer,” Furaha says. “The difference lies in early diagnosis, consistent treatment, and regular monitoring of the heart and lungs.”

Breaking the silence

Awareness is the first step toward change. Parents and teachers should seek medical advice if a child walks late, falls often, or appears unusually weak, and avoid attributing it to witchcraft. Recording milestones and sharing family health history can help doctors make faster decisions.

“For health workers, learning to recognise the early signs of DMD is critical. Establishing referral pathways and ensuring access to physiotherapy and basic heart and lung care can transform outcomes,” Dr Mulungi says.

“With timely recognition, supportive treatment, and the dedication of families and health professionals, children with DMD in Uganda can live longer, healthier lives while awaiting the breakthroughs of tomorrow,” Rubihayo remarks.