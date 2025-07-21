The fight for birth control in rural Uganda

In Uganda, contraceptive uptake in rural areas remains critically low compared to urban centres and national averages. For many women in these communities, using contraception is not merely a health decision; it is entangled in a complex web of myths, cultural beliefs, gender dynamics, and silent suffering. Access to health facilities is often limited, with the nearest clinics located miles away, discouraging many from making the journey. Although family planning is a fundamental right, many rural women, especially those living with disabilities, find themselves trapped by misinformation, social pressure, and stigma.

Mercy Monica Ocotoko, founder of Women’s Effort for Inclusive Development (WEID) in West Nile, says the consequences can be life-threatening. "Access to contraceptives exists, but the challenge is that many women cannot make individual decisions," she explains. "They must get consent from their husbands, who rarely support them in seeking the right information from health centres." Even when contraceptives are available, fear of community judgment and repercussions from partners often deters women from using them. Side effects, though often mild or manageable, can provoke domestic violence, with husbands accusing their wives of acting without permission.

Adolescents left in the dark

Adolescent girls are particularly vulnerable due to the absence of comprehensive sexuality education. According to Ocotoko, many young girls turn to their peers for guidance, often receiving inaccurate or harmful information. "Whether we want to believe it or not, adolescent girls are having sex with peers, adults, and sometimes even relatives," she says. "But many believe contraceptives cause infertility, so they avoid them altogether." For girls with disabilities, the situation is even worse.

Ocotoko notes they are frequently targeted for abuse, especially by men seeking to "experience" sex with a disabled woman. When these girls attempt to access contraceptives, some health workers dismiss them as incapable of making informed decisions, or worse, suggest they should simply endure their fate. "Society has pushed them to a corner," she says. "They are made to believe that their disability is a burden and they should just accept whatever happens to them." These women often go unsupported during childbirth, with midwives questioning why they even attempted pregnancy.

Culture’s enduring grip

Cultural norms continue to influence reproductive choices in many communities. Traditionally, methods such as extended breastfeeding were used as natural forms of family planning.

Mr Ismael Tuku, the prime minister of the Lugbara Kari, recalls that such practices once helped to prevent closely spaced pregnancies. "Women were sometimes separated from their husbands and cared for by their mothers-in-law," he explains.

"But these customs have faded with time and are no longer effective." Resistance to modern contraceptives remains strong.

"Many people wrongly believe that contraceptives stop women from having children," Mr Tuku says. "In truth, contraception allows families to space children and better plan for their care."

He is frustrated that many men refuse to accompany their wives to health centres, missing out on vital reproductive health education. "Bride price should not be used as a weapon to force a woman into bearing more children than a man can support," he warns.

High-risk communities

In Kamwenge and Ibanda districts, Tendo Mirembe Namata supports vulnerable women affected by HIV, gender-based violence, and sex work through the Embibo Gender Initiative. She notes that for many in these groups, long-lasting contraceptives are preferred, especially when use must remain secret. Namata recalls a harrowing case: "A woman came to us in extreme pain. Her husband had forcefully removed an implant from her underarm, saying it reduced her sexual desire for him."

When the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) temporarily suspended funding, contraceptive supplies dwindled, and a baby boom followed. Now that funding has been fully withdrawn, the situation is worsening. Many women who secretly use short-term methods are left vulnerable when supply chains collapse.

Social norms remain rigid, and long-term methods are often unaffordable. Namata adds that myths persist among both adolescent girls and adult women. "Some believe standing up right after sex, or washing with Cola or Panadol, can prevent pregnancy," she says.





"When they become pregnant, they often resort to unsafe abortions, which endanger their lives." Frequent pregnancies are taking a toll on women’s health and productivity. Teenage pregnancy is also a pressing concern: in Alebtong District alone, more than 10,000 teenage pregnancies were recorded between 2020 and 2024. "Adolescents need sex education to equip them with knowledge, skills, and attitudes to make informed choices," Namata emphasises.

Men as gatekeepers

Patriarchal norms place men at the centre of reproductive decision-making in Uganda. In many communities, women cannot use family planning without male permission. "Men believe they must control when and how many children their wives have," says Mr Tuku.

"Some even fear that if women access contraception, they will become promiscuous or disrespectful."

These attitudes stem from deeply rooted cultural and religious beliefs that tie a woman’s worth to her fertility. Religion and culture: a double-edged sword Religion plays a complex role in shaping attitudes toward family planning. While some religious leaders preach against contraceptives, others, after witnessing the tragic consequences of unintended pregnancies, are adopting more balanced views. Mr Tuku believes education is the most powerful tool.

"Both men and women must learn about the safety and benefits of family planning. Health workers need support to provide accurate information and counter the deep-rooted fears people hold," Ms Yudaya Babirye, Minister in charge of Kyabazinga projects, agrees. She believes engaging men as partners, not gatekeepers, is key.

"When men understand the benefits of family planning, they support it," she says.