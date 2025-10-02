The hidden dangers of unprescribed sexual enhancers

On the streets and at busy traffic stops, a common sight is hawkers selling traditional remedies for sexual performance. These range from young men in shukas carrying red liquid in jerrycans to vendors peddling mysterious roots. They all promise to solve men's bedroom issues. Now, a more modern and expensive version of these treatments has emerged; a tablet called Kasumali, which sells for Shs55,000 per dose.

What are performance enhancers?

Sexual performance enhancers are substances, including drugs, supplements, and pills, specifically taken to improve the experience of sexual intercourse. They typically work by increasing libido, improving endurance, or addressing specific issues like erectile dysfunction.

"Many of these products promise solutions for better sexual performance," explains Dr Joel Ladit, an urologist at Doctors Medical Chambers in Wakiso.

Dr Ladit says these enhancers are available for both men and women, though the demand and market are significantly larger for men. The East African studies carried out in 2024 show that medicinal plants such as mondia whitei (Mulondo) and Warburgia ugandensis are commonly used by traditional healers with the aim of improving virility and sexual performance, although clinical and pharmacological studies are required to authenticate efficacy and safety.

Why sex boosters are on demand

Urologists report a growing demand for sexual performance boosters, driven by several key factors. Dr Ladit notes that the primary reasons men seek these products are for greater stamina and improved erectile function.

“Many men want to improve their sexual experiences. They often look for products that can help them last longer or improve their erections. This is the main reason why the use of sex boosters is becoming so common,” Dr Ladit explains.

He adds that some men feel nervous or insecure during sex. They hope these products will make them feel more confident. Other men have a naturally low sex drive and use boosters to increase their interest in sex. These products are also easy to find, affordable, and promise fast results, which makes them very attractive. However, doctors are raising serious concerns about this trend. The most important thing to know is that these products are unregulated. This means no one checks what is in them to make sure they are safe.

Dr Roberts Lugolobi, a consulting urologist at Mulago hospital, warns that many of these supplements contain dangerous and unknown ingredients. He says while he understands people want a quick solution, these products can cause serious harm to a person's health.

“Doctors see more and more men using these unregulated boosters. We worry that very soon, we will see many more patients suffering from their harmful side effects,” he says. Because of these dangers, doctors give a clear recommendation. Instead of using risky boosters, men should speak to a specialised doctor. A doctor can help find the real cause of the problem and offer safe and effective treatments.

Effects of sexual performance boosters

The use of these unprescribed and unregulated sexual performance boosters is associated with a spectrum of significant health risks, both physical and psychological. Dr Jackson Andruga of Grace Care Medical Centre in Kampala, notes that the immediate side effects can range from relatively minor discomforts such as dizziness and headaches to more severe cardiovascular complications, including dangerous fluctuations in blood pressure. These initial symptoms are often just the surface indicators of deeper, more systemic damage that these unregulated substances can inflict on the body.