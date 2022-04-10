The importance of proper form during exercises

It is common for one to be told that a certain exercise routine is not good for them. For example, it will be insensitive to ask an old person to do a spinning exercise because it is strenuous. However, in our bid to achieve our fitness goals as quickly as possible, we do not take time to consider if the way we are carrying out a given workout is what makes it dangerous for us.

For instance, Joel Musitwa, a fitness instructor, says when one works out while chatting on the phone, how can they avoid making a wrong move?

“That could result in a sprained ankle and a strained back, among other injuries. All these are not a result of one doing more than they should but being careless,” he says.

He points out another mishap of loud grunting and says this does not show that one is working hard or doing more than they ought to.

“The practice is common among weight lifters. However, this grunting simply takes up a lot more energy than you would have used while exhaling normally. In the long run, you end up doing less than you would have done,” he says.

Therefore, we can conclude that there is no workout that is bad seeing that many are modified to suit one’s body strength and type. The issue lies in how the workout is done.

Incorporating technique and form

Musitwa says the two components are different yet vital while exercising.

“Technique calls for ensuring that the exercise is done while targeting a particular group of muscles. For instance, when doing squats, the feet must be hip-width apart while the stomach muscles are tightened. On the other hand, form looks at preventing injury. For instance, with squats, for females, one ought to lean forward as though they were dropping towards the floor,” he explains.

Working with proper form

When exercising, it is important that your body is in the right form throughout your routine. That way, Emma Kalibala, a fitness trainer, says you will avoid injury yet foster good posture, which translates into achieving the desired results. Therefore:

● Ensure your shoulders are down and back.

● Your head must remain in a neutral position while your jaw is relaxed.

● The spine follows the head position so that irrespective of the workout, rather than work the spine, you are engaging the core muscles.

● The hips must also be in a neutral position.

● Oftentimes, we are told to ensure that our legs are in a straight position. However, ensure that you slightly bend the knees so that they are above your toes when squatting or bending during a workout.

● Irrespective of your walking orientation, when working out, your toes must point forward.

Here are some common workouts and the recommended techniques

Squats

It is important when doing squats, to ensure that your shoulders and back are relaxed.

“Ensure the knees are in line with your toes, which should be pointing forward. Additionally, squat until the top of your thighs are right below your knees to get optimal results,” Kalibala advises.

Barbell curls

Here, some people tend to push their elbows in front of their shoulders. However, Kalibala says, this is a preamble to strain and tension which is transferred to the shoulders rather than the biceps.

“The right way to do barbell curls is to ensure the elbows are pulled back and tight so that the target muscles (biceps) get the desired impact,” he says.

Crunches

When doing crunches, it is important to lie flat on your back while your knees are bent. Kalibala says rather than raise your knees with the purpose of reaching your shoulders, lift your shoulders off the ground to meet the knees. Then, rather than doing this as a touch-and-go routine, hold the position for two to three seconds. With that, the abdominal muscles, core and thigh muscles are well-targeted,” he shares.

Bicep curls

What usually goes wrong is when one goes for a heavier weight than they can actually manage. Musitwa says when the wrong weight (heavier) is used, it causes one to sort of bend at the shoulders in order to lift it.

“The right way to lift light weights is to ensure your head and spine are in neutral position and align as you lift. That is only when the right weight is selected. Additionally, rather than the shoulders, it is the biceps meant to do all the work. Moreover, it is done without moving the shoulders or elbows,” he explains.