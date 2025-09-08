The rising burden of stomach cancer

While many Ugandans are increasingly aware of breast, cervical, and prostate cancer, stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, remains under-recognised. Yet, it is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths globally, and in Uganda, the number of people being diagnosed is steadily rising.

Raising awareness about stomach cancer is essential to improve early detection, reduce stigma, and give patients the best possible chance of survival. Stomach cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the lining of the stomach grow uncontrollably, forming a tumour.

Over time, the cancer can spread to other parts of the body, including the liver, pancreas, and lymph nodes. The most common type is adenocarcinoma, which starts in the mucus-producing cells of the stomach lining.

Who is at risk?

Although anyone can develop stomach cancer, certain factors increase the risk. Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection, a common bacterial infection, damages the stomach lining and is a major concern. Poor diets high in salt, smoked or pickled foods, and low intake of fresh fruits and vegetables also raise the risk.

ALSO READ: Cancer cases more in women - medics

Family history plays a role in some cases, while smoking, alcohol use, chronic gastritis, stomach ulcers, and pernicious anaemia have all been linked to the disease.

In Uganda, the high prevalence of H. pylori infections combined with limited access to diagnostic services makes stomach cancer a concern.

Signs and symptoms

One of the biggest challenges with stomach cancer is that it develops slowly, and its early symptoms often resemble common digestive problems. Many people delay seeking care, assuming they are dealing with ulcers or indigestion. Warning signs include persistent stomach pain or discomfort, frequent indigestion, heartburn, bloating, nausea, and vomiting, sometimes with blood.

Loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, feeling full after eating only a small amount, black or bloody stools, weakness, and fatigue are also possible indicators. When these symptoms persist for more than two weeks, it is important to seek medical attention promptly.

The burden in Uganda

At the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), clinicians are increasingly seeing patients diagnosed with stomach cancer, many at an advanced stage. Late diagnosis remains the biggest challenge because most patients present when the cancer has already spread, limiting treatment options. In rural areas, stomach pain and indigestion are often attributed to ulcers or infections.

Many patients rely on over-the-counter medicines or herbal remedies for long periods before visiting a hospital. By the time they reach a specialist, the disease is usually far advanced. Men over the age of 40 are more commonly affected, but women and even younger people can also develop the disease. Beyond the medical burden, families face heavy social and financial pressures, as treatment often requires long hospital stays, multiple investigations, and strong family support.

Diagnosis and treatment

Diagnosing stomach cancer requires specialised tests such as endoscopy, where doctors use a flexible camera to view the stomach lining and take tissue samples. Unfortunately, access to such services is limited in many parts of Uganda, leading to delays. Treatment depends on the stage of the cancer and the patient’s overall health.

Surgery is often used to remove part or all of the stomach. Chemotherapy, where medicines destroy cancer cells, may be combined with surgery, while radiotherapy uses targeted radiation to shrink tumours or control symptoms. For patients with advanced disease, palliative care provides relief from pain and discomfort.

The UCI is working to bring diagnostic and treatment services closer to the people. The expansion of regional cancer centres in Mbarara, Gulu, Arua, and Mbale will help reduce delays in diagnosis and treatment.

Prevention

While not all cases can be prevented, there are ways to lower the risk. Getting tested and treated early for H. pylori infections is critical. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, while reducing processed and salty foods, helps protect the stomach.

Avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol use is essential, and seeking medical advice promptly when digestive symptoms persist could save lives. Although stomach cancer is a serious disease, it is treatable when detected early. The key lies in awareness and timely medical attention.

The writer, Dr Jackson Orem, is the executive director, UCI