This lower abs workout tones thighs, bums

The belly is one of the most pronounced indicators of weight gain, at least for most people. Because of this, many weight loss exercises focus on the abdominal muscles (abs). Even beyond losing weight, toning your abs is one of the best ways to improve your looks and look fitter and sexier.

A well-sculpted set of abdominal muscles (six-pack) is hugely popular with men because a six-pack is the male equivalent of ‘nyash’. However, workout experts say women pursue abs workouts as much men do because they need to fit in their pre-pregnancy clothes and generally feel beautiful.

There are many lower abs exercises, both for home workouts and at the gym. Some of the gym abs workouts (those that necessitate equipment) include cable crunch, banded reverse crunch, ellipticals and dumbbell side bend, among others. Those that can be done at home with no equipment include leg drops, hip lifts, knee crunch, rocking plank, scissor kicks and sit-ups, among others.

The workout in question today can be done either at home or at the gym. It is a combination of a sit-up, a knee-crunch and a heavy barbell rod.

How to

Ryat Nabatanzi Noor, a fitness expert and manager of IB Gym & Dance Studio in Kabalagala, Kampala, guides you on how to do this simple exercise:

Lie flat on your back on a mat, with arms outstretched on the mat past your head. If you are home, have a wooden or metallic rod in both your hands. If at the gym, use a heavy barbell rod.

Use your core muscles (abs) to raise your upper body off the mat, while also using your thigh muscles to lift your lower legs off the mat. As your upper body and lower body form a V, bend your legs at the knees and bring the rod to your feet.

Slowly move back to the original position but do not allow your feet and cuff muscles to reach the mat. Do this at least 10 times. Rest for 30 seconds and start again. Do at least five reps (repetitions) of the same exercise.

Benefits

Ryat says this workout is a great way to keep the belly flat while also toning the glute muscles (butt) and the thighs.

“This workout engages your abs, your thigh muscles and the butt muscles. It helps tone all these muscles by burning fat around those areas and taxing the muscles,” Nabatanzi says.

She adds that because it involves a lot of back-and-forth movement of the entire body, it is a great cardio exercise that causes a lot of sweating. This she says, is a great thing for your heart health, just like all cardio exercises.

Toned butt muscles

She adds that this workout, just like any crunches that make your upper body move towards your lower body, targets the butt muscles and the muscles in the sides of the abdomen.

“These muscles are responsible for stabilising you when you sit, walk and run. Stability training is always a great addition to a workout routine because they have you gain balance, your coordination gets better and that helps you stay away from many injuries,” she says.

Strong abs

On top of making your body look great, any workout routine that involves sit-ups strengthens the abdominal muscles and makes them ready to engage when you lift heavy weights. This workout gives your belly muscles the ability to endure pressure for extended periods.

Improves posture

Nabatanzi says these extended sit-ups strengthen your core, thereby improving your posture.

“Good posture is when your back is straight, your shoulders are back and your tummy is in. This allows fluid movement where you move with the least amount of strain and damage to your joints. The abdominal muscle strength you develop from regular sit-ups can help you develop a healthy posture because the muscles around your spine will be balanced and strong to provide equal support to your body,” she says.