Tino needs Shs110m for brain surgery

Sharon Tino (32) was born normal and attended primary school without any health challenges but in Senior Two, while at Tororo Girls’ School, her parents were called to pick her because she was convulsing.

According to her mother, Juliet Aryonget, a teacher, “The convulsions were so violent and frequent so we had to change her to a day school so that we could easily monitor her. When we took her to Kumi Hospital, she was diagnosed with epilepsy but there is no history of epilepsy in our family.”

However, they got the same diagnosis at many other hospitals. She was then started on epilepsy medication but there was no relief. All through her secondary education, the convulsions continued.

“The seizures would come any time so we barely knew any triggers. She continued going to school and many times people would pick her on the way, take her to hospital or home while unconscious. The convulsions were really a great hindrance and she was always on and off but she was determined to remain in school,” says Aryonget.

Between 2010 and 2013, she enrolled at Kyambogo University and graduated with a Bachelors in Development Studies. In 2020, she started experiencing blurred vision in both eyes.

“She was taken to Mengo Hospital where the doctors said that she was reacting to strong light and was given glasses. A few months later, her left eye was completely failing to see so we took her back to Mengo Hospital but after examination, the doctors said they could not find the cause of the problem so she was referred to Benedictine Eye Centre in Kumi,” she says.

At that time (about June 2021) the left eye had completely become blind and there was partial vision in the right one. The doctors there, again, could not ascertain the cause of the problem so she was referred to Cure Hospital in Mbale where a brain CT scan revealed that she had a brain tumour that is exerting pressure on the optic nerve and needed immediate surgery.

At Cure Hospital, she was referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital and while there, the doctors said the best place for the surgery would be in India and would cost $30,000 (approximately Shs110m), which includes the medical bill, travel, accommodation and upkeep.