Tips for keeping your home gym clean

Cleaning your home gym equipment promotes a healthier environment for all your fitness needs. PHOTO/www.uth.edu

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many people to work out from home. Truth be told, it is the safest option now. However, since you might be sharing a home gym with others in your home, it is still important to practice good hygiene. 

A lot has changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Several public places such as gyms and fitness centres are closed or are operating partially.  This has caused many exercise enthusiasts to turn one corner of their homes into a workout area. While this ensures that one keeps physically active, it is important to remember that gyms or workout areas, in this case, are germ hives. 
As you work out, sweat is likely to drop on various surfaces depending on the intensity of your workout and unlike previously, the cleanliness of this place depends solely on you, either as an individual or family. 
Ian Kamara, a fitness trainer, says while home workout areas may not be as messy as public gyms, it is important that they are kept clean through regular cleaning, more so if there is more than one user. 

