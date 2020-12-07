Tips on building your exercise plan

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

When we say we want to exercise, we rarely have it at the back of our mind what type of exercises to go for or the intensity to put in. Different exercises target different areas and the intensity varies with age and need.

Elijah Muhwezi, a fitness instructor, says there is need for balance. For example, one’s exercise routine should include aerobics, strength training, and balancing. “The duration and intensity is also important for one to get optimal results,” he shares.

However, Muhwezi says you do not have to put in, say the needed 150 minutes of aerobics in one day as that will be overwhelming. “You can break your routine into manageable bits and spread them throughout the week,” he says.

To avoid muscle injuries, he adds, one must always warm up before any workout. “You also need to cool down with simple exercises such as stretching or static marching,” he says.

Cardio exercises

Also called aerobics or endurance exercises, these workouts are known to better one’s heart health as they increase your heartbeat.

“They also cause the lungs to work more as more oxygen is needed by the muscles hence better lung health,” Elvis Kyaterekera, a fitness instructor, shares.

These exercises include swimming, running, jogging, and walking. “With such workouts, one lowers their risk of suffering from heart diseases, among other ailments,” Muhwezi shares.

Kyaterekera says engaging in two and a half hours of moderate aerobics or one and a half hours of intense aerobics should be one’s goal. “You can break this into manageable times through the week say, 20 minutes of moderate aerobics every day. However, if you need to lose weight, you can increase the duration,” he says.

Strength training

Strength training is important since it improves one’s muscle strength while shielding them against bone loss. “Weights such as dumbbells are used not forgetting weight machines and resistance bands.

As one gets accustomed to one weight, they can move on to heavier weights or increase the resistance to further strengthen their muscles,” he says.

Muhwezi suggests engaging in daily activities such as lifting a bucket of water and carrying your groceries.

It is important to work on all the muscle groups therefore, Kyaterekera says switching from one muscle group to another each time you exercise helps to achieve this.

“That said, two to three cycles of eight to 12 repetitions will work and remember to give your body 48 hours of rest between each training for repair and muscle strengthening,” he cautions.

Flexibility exercises

Kyaterekera says one with stiffer, shorter muscles is prone to injuries, hence the necessity to add these workouts in your regimen.

He adds that when one’s muscles are well stretched, they easily perform activities that require bending, or stopping. “While stretching is the major activity, you can also walk to allow for your muscles to take in as much blood and oxygen as they prepare for what lies ahead,” Kyaterekera shares, adding that it is recommended that one does stretching exercises alongside cardio or resistance training exercises.

Balance exercises

Age and some illnesses tamper with our balance and poor balance makes one prone to falls and injuries. “Some of these injuries, such as head injuries, can be life threatening while others, such as nervous system injuries also affect independence as one could become bedridden,” Muhwezi shares.

Eating plan

Contrary to popular belief, you do not necessarily need to cut your calorie-per-day to lose weight. What you need may simply be the right amount of exercise per week, although cutting your diet and exercising will yield faster results.

However, dieting does not start and stop with how much food you eat. It has more to do with what you eat.

If you are building muscle mass, you may need to increase calorie intake and adjust the intake of certain nutrients in the adding