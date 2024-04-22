Tips on how to calm a person in hysterics

Hysteria is more susceptible to impressionable, emotional, creative people, women, and children. If it occurred, it means that a person has been saving stress for a long time, and at some point the limit was exceeded, the psyche could not cope with the tension, and the volcano exploded.

Screaming, crying, waving hands, laughing, throwing things, and breaking dishes — all this helps a person reduce the level of stress to an acceptable level and be able to do some regular activities, like cooking, playing at an online casino, and completing some simple tasks at work.

Sometimes hysteria is "quiet:" The eyes roll back, the person moans and shows complete helplessness. Here's how to help anyone who needs help.

Letting Stay Alone

If the tantrum has occurred when the person is surrounded by other people, take the person away and be alone with him or her.

Giving Water

Give the person a drink of water, but don't splash it in their face, as sometimes advised. Swallowing is calming in itself, but water in the face can provoke aggression. The person can be taken to the bathroom to wash up.

Getting Rid of Dangerous Objects

Keep all dangerous objects out of reach (knives, forks, scissors, etc.); it's difficult to predict the reactions of a person in hysterics, and if they become aggressive, they shouldn't have anything at hand that could cause harm.

Staying Close

Stay close and offer support, but don't insist on it. Give a hug to someone close to you, or if a stranger or coworker is having a tantrum, gently touch your shoulder: if he or she agrees to the hug, he or she will make a move to meet you.

Using Short Phrases

"Turn on" your most confident tone and speak in short, one-word sentences: "let's go," "wash up," "drink water." This increases the likelihood that the person will hear and understand you.

Becoming a Listener

Listen actively: nod, periodically repeat what you have heard, and stimulate the desire to speak. Say phrases that show that you understand and sympathize with the person's feelings: "Yes, you are in a lot of pain right now," "Yes, this is totally unfair and wrong," "I care about what is happening to you. I feel your pain" and "I love you" if it's someone very close. Usually, after about 5 minutes, the tantrum will subside.

Distracting

Distract the person: drop a heavy object on the floor (for example, a chair) or clap your hands — this will switch his attention. Some psychologists advise slapping or immobilizing a person by wrapping him in a plaid and hugging him: but here there is a great risk of worsening the situation if you get "traumatized."

Taking Care

When the hysteria goes down, talk, show care, desire to help, and set up on the positive. But don't indulge in all the desires of the person.

Preparing a Bed

Organize a place for the person to sleep. When the tantrum is over, the strength is gone. and the body needs to recover. If possible, put the person to bed and allow them to sleep as long as they need to.

Calling an Ambulance

If a person beats in convulsions or threatens to commit suicide, don't be heroic and immediately call an ambulance: the dispatcher will tell you how to behave until the car arrives. Sometimes people in a state of hysteria threaten others, throw objects at them with fists. In this case, call an ambulance.

What to Avoid if a Person Is Having a Tantrum

If you see that someone is not in a good state, you should avoid the following:

Leaving the person alone.

Saying "calm down," judging, and shaming.

Giving advice (even good advice: their time will come later, when the tantrum is over).

What to Do if the Tantrum Happened to You

Understand what exactly is happening to you — this is already half of success. If you managed to realize that you are covered in hysteria, know that just suppressing it by willpower is unlikely to work. So, do the following:

Wash your face and drink water.

Breathe correctly: take a slow inhale, hold your breath for 2 seconds, then slowly exhale through your nose and hold your breath, then take another slow inhale. Repeat several times.

Remember the simple exercises that were taught back in school in physical education classes: mill, head rotation, and push-ups. Physical activity is helpful to calm down and "extinguish" the fire.

Wrap yourself in a blanket and go to sleep.