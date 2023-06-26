Tips to keep your penis healthy

Whether you are circumcised or not, it is important to know how to clean your penis since good hygiene and care for your genitals reduces the risk of developing skin irritations and some common infections.

According to Dr Godfrey Nabunwa, a urologist at Rubaga Hospital in Kampala, it is advisable to wash the penis every day with warm water and soap. Besides good hygiene, general health practices such as regular exercise, eating well and maintaining a healthy weight are also essential.

Wash well

Smegma, a thick white smelly discharge under the foreskin (made up of oil, dead skin cells and moisture) is a common occurrence and the reason why you should wash your penis more often. Carefully pull back the foreskin and gently clean underneath with warm water and soap daily. Avoid scrubbing the sensitive part of the penis because it can cause irritation. Also use little soap because too much can cause irritation.

“After washing, ensure that you gently pat dry the tip of your penis, the area underneath your foreskin and the rest of your penis. Replace the foreskin over the tip of the penis before putting on your underwear. Remember to keep your underwear properly washed, thoroughly rinsed and fully dried before wearing in order to avoid infections,” Dr Nabunwa says.

If you handle chemicals or chilli, it is important that you wash your hands before touching your penis. Also, always remember not to forcibly pull back the foreskin on a child's penis since there is no need to clean underneath their foreskins.

Always take note of any changes to your penis. If the tip of the penis for instance becomes painful, red or itchy, or if you have a discharge, seek medical help immediately.

Circumcision

The foreskin is a roll of skin that covers the end of the penis. If you have foreskin, it is important to take care of it because it is susceptible to infections such as balanitis, phimosis and Paraphimosis.

It is important that you see a doctor if your foreskin is swollen, inflamed, develops lumps or becomes difficult to pull back. Oftentimes, the doctor will recommend circumcision.

“Circumcision, the surgical removal of the foreskin, could help reduce your risk of infections such as infections under the foreskin, tearing of the foreskin, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and sexually transmissible infections (STIs) such as HPV, genital herpes and HIV. It also lowers the risk of penis cancer,” Dr Nabunwa says.

Most parents choose to circumcise their children at a young age for health, religious, and cultural factors. Fortunately, the risk of complications is less in infants than in adults. Older men can also get circumcised but the procedure is a bit complex but usually successful.

Sexually transmitted diseases

Diseases such as gonorrhea, chlamydia, genital herpes and human papillomavirus (HPV) can have serious consequences for your health and wellbeing. It is, therefore, important that you properly get diagnosed and treated.

Use barrier methods such as condoms if you must have sex with a person you are not sure of to reduce your risk of catching infections. However, some STDs such as herpes and HPV, can still spread even if you wear a condom during sex.

Dr Nabunwa advises men to get tested so that they know if they have any existing infections. If you have a sexual partner, get tested and thereafter, get treated together.

Get enough sleep

Good quality sleep plays a key role in your heart health, which has a significant impact on your penis and reproductive system. Less sleep may increase the risk of developing high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes or gaining weight. Such issues can have a negative impact on your erections and sexual performance.

Depression, stress, anxiety and other mental health challenges according to Dr Nabunwa have a negative impact on your penis health and sexual performance. It is one of the commonest causes of erectile dysfunction. It is important that you limit your exposure to anxiety and stress.

Exercise regularly

A healthy blood flow is an essential for healthy erections. One of the best ways of promoting proper blood flow and maintaining your cardiovascular system is exercise.

He says: “Exercises do not only help reduce your body weight but also reduces your risk of heart diseases and issues associated with erectile dysfunction.”

Quit smoking

Dr Nabunwa warns against habits such as excessive consumption of alcohol and smoking which can have a negative effect on your sexual performance since erections are all about heart health. Several researches have revealed a link between cigarette smoking and an increased risk of sexual performance issues such as erectile dysfunction.