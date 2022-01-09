To take or not take milk

Milk is one of the best whole foods and is often called a balanced diet food since it contains several important nutrients such as calcium, protein, iodine, potassium, phosphorus and vitamins B2 and B12.

Nutritional value

Calcium is a major mineral contained in milk according to Amanda Twebaze, a nutritionist. The mineral is useful in strengthening bones and teeth, muscle contractions, blood clotting and wound healing.

“Milk contains adequate vitamin D levels, which support the production of serotonin, a hormone associated with mood and sleep. Milk provides vitamin D, and it is a good source of calcium. Calcium in milk helps the body absorb vitamin D,” she says.

High potassium intake as contained in the milk is associated with a reduced risk of stroke, protection against loss of muscle mass, preservation of bone mineral density and reduction in the formation of kidney stones.

The vitamin-B factor contained in the milk is important in sleep, muscle movement, learning, and memory. It helps in the transmission of nerve impulses and reduces chronic inflammation. Butter is one of the commonly shunned dairy products because of its saturated fat content. This type of fat is said to be associated with a higher risk of heart disease and it should be consumed in smaller amounts.

“It is also important to remember that a healthy body can only be maintained by a balanced diet, which includes fruit and vegetables, whole grains, dairy and other protein sources, and also sources of unsaturated fats such as plant oils, nuts and avocados.”

Since milk is considered to be a high calorie food, Twebaze recommends that one takes it in the morning when the metabolic rate is higher than taking it in the evening before bed.

When to limit milk intake

Despite the several health benefits of milk, many people are bone with lactose intolerance; the inability for one to digest the sugars in cows’ milk. This intolerance exists in almost all people although the level of intolerance differs from one individual to another.

“The intolerance often causes major digestive problems such as bloating, gas, cramping and diarrhoea. People who are lactose intolerant can sometimes eat ice cream and butter, or yoghurt. You can also try lactose-free milk products such as coconut milk, soy or rice milk,” she says.

People with high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and acne should limit their milk intake because it contains a lot of fat. Extremes of people that take a litre of milk every day are likely to suffer complications but taking the milk in moderate quantities (300ml a day) does no harm.

Calcium is the main mineral contained in milk but in excess, it brings about an imbalance in the magnesium and potassium minerals that cause bone complications such as bone loss and arthritis. Full cream milk contains a lot of fat. A daily intake of the milk clogs the blood vessels and when it accumulates, the size of the vessels become narrow which causes high blood pressure and other complications.

Alternatives

● Lilian Nyanzi, a nutritionist, says milk contains calcium that is important for bone health and prevention of osteoporosis but other strategies to boost bone strength include regular physical activity, avoiding smoking and eating a diet low in sodium and high in potassium.

● The body needs the potassium found in milk to protect the heart but this can also be found in leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale.