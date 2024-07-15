Too much exercise could harm your health

In today's health-obsessed culture, exercise is often touted as a universal remedy for all our physical and mental ailments. And while regular physical activity is indeed essential for overall well-being, there is a fine line between beneficial exercise and harmful over-exercising.

Crossing that line can lead to several physical and mental health issues, from fatigue and muscle pain to depression, anxiety, and even cardiovascular disease.

As the fitness industry continues to grow and the pressure to achieve the perfect body intensifies, Dr Isaac Kakooza, the president of the Uganda Association of Physiotherapy, notes that more and more people are pushing themselves to extremes, ignoring the warning signs of over-exercising. But the consequences can be severe, and even life-threatening.

What is over-exercising?

Over-exercising, also known as excessive exercise or exercise addiction, refers to an excessive and compulsive engagement in physical activity that can lead to physical and mental harm.

Dr Kakooza suggests that for any effective exercise, factors such as intensity, duration, frequency and how the body responds to healing after the exercise must be considered.

Some common signs of over-exercising include exercising for more than two hours a day, exercising to the point of injury or pain, working out too many days in a row without adequate rest, prioritising exercise over social, work, and family commitments and feeling anxious or irritable when unable to exercise.

Others include using exercise as a way to cope with emotional issues such as stress, anxiety, or emotional issues and ignoring bodily signals such as pain, fatigue, or injury warnings.

“Setting unrealistic fitness goals and pushing yourself too hard to achieve them, comparing yourself to others and prioritising exercise over relationships, or other important responsibilities is a red flag that you are over-exercising,” he says.

Who requires exercise in moderation?

Dr Kakooza says different people require different intensities of exercise depending on their age, physical fitness and medical conditions. While intense exercises can be okay for some people, people living with diabetes, for instance, may black out because their blood sugar levels may drop so low after excessive exercise. It may even worsen the diabetes.

For children and adolescents, age-appropriate exercises are ideal, emphasising fun and safety. Adults above 65 years of age on the other hand require low-impact exercises focusing on balance, cognitive function, flexibility, and strength.

People with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, arthritis, heart problems, and respiratory diseases need balanced exercises that are gentle, and gradual in intensity, their blood sugar is monitored and avoid excessive stress on joints.

Individuals with injuries or surgeries need modified exercises, to avoid aggravating the affected area, while obese or overweight individuals need gradual progression exercises, focusing on low-impact exercises.

Pregnant women need gentle exercises and must avoid high-impact activities. People with disabilities need adaptive exercises, catering to specific needs and abilities and those with mental health conditions need exercises that reduce stress and enhance the mood.

“To avoid these risks, consult your healthcare provider to develop a safe exercise plan that considers your diabetes management and overall health. By exercising safely and responsibly, you can manage conditions such as diabetes and enjoy the benefits of physical activity,” Dr Kakooza says.

Remember to consult healthcare professionals before starting or modifying exercise routines, especially for vulnerable populations.

Why is it risky?

Over-exercising can lead to various physical and mental health issues. Dr Ambose Asiimwe, a physiotherapist at Capital Care Medical Centre, notes that in most cases, people who over-exercise may lose a lot of weight in a very short time but may also develop injuries, have chronic pain, and experience burnout and exhaustion.

“Some people may develop mental health disorders such as anxiety, irritability, decreased immune function and increased illness, cardiovascular disease and cardiac muscle damage, osteoporosis and bone damage, hormonal imbalances and menstrual cycle changes, reproductive difficulties and infertility. Sleep disturbances and insomnia, social isolation and relationship problems can all be a result of over-exercising,” he warns.

Dr Asiimwe emphasises the importance of balancing and listening to your body and how it responds to healing after exercise. If you get sore muscles, are constantly fatigued, then you need to stop and adjust your routine accordingly.

What to do

If you recognise you are over-exercising, stop and rest. Assess your body to identify areas of fatigue, pain, or injury and consult a professional doctor, physiotherapist, or certified fitness expert to evaluate your condition.

“With guidance from the professional, adjust your fitness goals to prioritise balance and well-being over excessive exercise. Follow the fitness plan drafted by your fitness instructor or physiotherapist and gradually return to exercise,” Dr Asiimwe says.

When ready, resume exercise with a gradual, gentle approach, incorporating rest days and active recovery, prioritising self-care and focusing on nutrition, hydration, sleep, and stress management to support overall health.

Remember, recovery and balance are essential for long-term health and fitness. Be patient with yourself as you work to find a healthier balance and desire to achieve fitness goals.

General guidelines

● If you do not have any underlying medical condition, Dr Isaac Kakooza, the president of the Uganda Association of Physiotherapy, recommends some general guidelines for exercise based on the FITT principle.

● When it comes to frequency, exercising three to five times per week is ideal. Light activity such as walking slowly is ideally low-intensity exercise, any activity that lets you talk, but not sing, such as walking briskly or jogging is medium intensity while any activity that lets you say only a few words before pausing for a breath, such as running is vigorous.