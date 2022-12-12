Treatment for insect stings and bites

When your child gets stung or bitten by bugs, signs of allergic reactions include swelling and itching. Learn to spot the signs of severe symptoms and give immediate treatment.

Children can be stung or bitten by various types of insects such as mosquitoes, fleas, bedbugs, wasps, bees, horseflies, gnats, ants, and centipedes. Although stings are unpleasant and painful, they are rarely dangerous, and the soreness will have lessened or disappeared completely by the next day. If the child has been stung in the mouth or throat or has a severe allergic reaction to the stings, immediate medical attention is needed.

Symptoms

Reactions to an insect sting or bite vary by individual and depend on a number of factors including the location of the sting or bite, if toxins or irritants have been injected, and how much, and how strongly the child reacts. Some children will have almost no reaction while others may experience swelling. Usually, a sting or bite produces a rapid local reaction, with signs of inflammation such as warmth, swelling, itching, and pain.

Occasionally, as time passes, there are signs of delayed reactions that include a fever, enlarged lymph glands, joint pains, or a rash such as hives.

A small percentage of children, usually those with a known history of allergies, develop serious anaphylactic reactions to insect stings or bites such as swelling of the face, lips, tongue, and throat, severe breathing difficulties, and circulatory failure.

A sting or bite in the mouth or on the neck can also produce swelling and difficulty breathing and swallowing. Immediate medical attention is needed for the anaphylactic reactions and mouth/neck stings.

When to seek help

You do not need to seek medical advice if your child has a mild to moderate reaction to an insect sting or bite, but call your doctor immediately if your child:

● Has been stung/bitten by a bee or wasp in the mouth or on the neck.

● Has had an anaphylactic reaction, which usually begins within 20 minutes (no later than two hours) after the sting/bite. The child will have a swollen face, lips, or tongue, difficulty swallowing, breathing, and coughing. Symptoms are often accompanied by hives and severe itchiness.

● Feels confused, has fainted, or has lost consciousness.

● Has been stung/bitten more than 10 times by bees, wasps, hornets, or yellow jackets.