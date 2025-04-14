Treatment options for prostate cancer in Uganda

The treatment of prostate cancer in Uganda follows similar principles to those used worldwide, including surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and hormone therapy. However, the availability of these treatments can vary based on factors such as the stage of the disease, access to healthcare, and financial resources.

Surgery

Surgery is often the first line of treatment for prostate cancer, especially in cases where the cancer is localised to the prostate. The most common surgical procedure for prostate cancer is a prostatectomy, where the prostate gland is removed. However, this procedure requires specialized surgical expertise and equipment, which may not be available in all parts of Uganda.

Radiation therapy

Radiation therapy is commonly used to treat localised prostate cancer or to shrink tumours before surgery. The Uganda Cancer Institute offers radiation therapy, but the demand for this service often exceeds supply due to limited resources and specialised staff. Radiation therapy can be costly, and not all men with prostate cancer can afford the treatment.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy is often used in cases of advanced or metastatic prostate cancer, where the cancer has spread to other parts of the body. Chemotherapy drugs work by killing rapidly dividing cancer cells.

Chemotherapy is available in Uganda through the Uganda Cancer Institute, but it can be expensive and is typically reserved for advanced-stage prostate cancer.

Hormone therapy

Hormone therapy, also known as androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), is used to treat prostate cancer that relies on testosterone to grow. By lowering the levels of testosterone or blocking its effects, hormone therapy can help slow the growth of the cancer. Hormone therapy is commonly used in advanced prostate cancer and is available in Uganda, although it can be costly.

Palliative care

For men diagnosed with advanced or terminal prostate cancer, palliative care plays a crucial role in managing pain and improving quality of life. The Uganda Cancer Institute provides palliative care services, although access remains limited, particularly in rural areas.

Role of UCI

The Uganda Cancer Institute is the leading institution for cancer diagnosis, treatment, and research in Uganda. Established in 1967, the UCI plays a pivotal role in the fight against cancer, including prostate cancer, through the provision of treatment services, training healthcare professionals, conducting research, and raising awareness.

Treatment and care

The Uganda Cancer Institute provides a range of services for prostate cancer patients, including diagnosis, surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and palliative care. UCI is the only facility in Uganda that offers comprehensive cancer care, making it a vital resource for prostate cancer patients across the country.

Awareness

UCI is actively involved in public education campaigns aimed at raising awareness about prostate cancer, promoting early detection, and advocating for lifestyle changes. These campaigns reach both urban and rural areas, to reduce the stigma associated with cancer and encourage more men to seek early medical advice.

Training

The UCI provides training for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer. This helps ensure that more healthcare providers across Uganda and East Africa are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to manage prostate cancer effectively.

Research, collaboration

Research plays a critical role in improving the understanding of prostate cancer and developing more effective treatments. UCI conducts research on prostate cancer incidence, risk factors, and treatment outcomes in Uganda. The institute also collaborates with international cancer research organizations to share knowledge and improve care across East Africa.