Tusiime needs Shs200m for a bone marrow transplant

Francesca Tusiime, 7, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in September 2022. Her mother, Resty Nakiwala noticed that she had lost a lot of weight and her skin was pale. She took her to a nearby laboratory and requested for a Complete Blood Count (CBC) test. The results showed she was severely anaemic with her Hb at five.

With support from her father Francis Musinguzi, a resident of Jinja, she was taken to Jinja Hospital.

“Several tests were carried out, including a sickle cell test but the doctors could not find what exactly was wrong. She was given antibiotics and transfused but her haemoglobin levels did not improve,” Nakiwala recalls.

Tusiime was then referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for further management and this is where she was diagnosed with leukaemia. She was put on chemotherapy for four months to which she responded so well, leading to her being discharged in January 2023. She was even able to go back to school.

Prof Peter Wasswa, a haematologist at Mulago National Referral Hospital says, “We were unable to assess the leukaemia cytogenetics. She responded well to first line chemotherapy, achieving a high quality remission (MRD negative by flow cytometry), at the end of the first treatment cycle. She went on to receive three more cycles of chemotherapy, completing treatment in January 2022.”

About a month ago, her mother noticed a very high temperature and when she gave her antibiotics or panadol, there was no improvement. She took her to Jinja Hospital again where a CBC test and the results showed she was anaemic.

“She has been closely monitored by the doctors in Mulago so when I sent them the CBC results, they asked that she is immediately taken back to hospital. At this point, she was swollen and could not eat or drink. The doctor said she had relapsed and had Acute Myeloid Leukaemia.”

Sadly, Prof Wasswa notes that Francesca suffered relapse of AML in the bone. She received salvage chemotherapy, and is waiting to recover from the effects of the treatment.

“If she responds well to treatment (achieves remission), bone marrow transplant (BMT) would offer her the only chance of a cure. The bone marrow transplant would need to be performed as a matter of urgency,” he says.

BMT costs up to $50,000 (about Shs200m) in India, a cost the family cannot afford.

“I am, therefore, asking good smaritans to kindly support my daughter to enable her to get the life-saving transplant,” Nakiwala pleads.