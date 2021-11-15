Type 2 diabetes treatment

I am a 42-year-old type 2 diabetic who weighs 92kgs. Currently, my treatment regimen includes insulin, dapaglitazone and metformin. Is there any other medication I should be taking? Latif

Dear Latif, diabetes is a disease in which the body is either not producing insulin at all (type 1 diabetes), or the insulin may be little or enough but it is not working properly (type 2), resulting in elevated levels of glucose in the blood. Insulin is the hormone that controls the level of sugar in blood.

At 42, and weighing 92kgs, it is likely that you have type 2 diabetes whereby you at first never had diabetes but somehow started producing more but less effective insulin, resulting in high glucose levels in your blood (diabetes 2).

Your doctor may have given you insulin because you may not have responded well to diet and exercise meant to keep your weight at healthy levels to ward off diabetes.

At 92kgs, even without you mentioning your, your body mass index ((BMI) should be more than 25 (weight compared to height), a big risk factor for type 2 diabetes.

For type 2 diabetes. One may have insulin but the body resists its actions leading to diabetes. This is why the doctor prescribed insulin, metformin to reduce insulin resistance while by giving you dapaglitazone, the doctor intends to restore normal amounts of glucose.

Dapaglitazone works by preventing kidneys from absorbing all the blood glucose, so one loses blood sugar in the urine.

These are good drugs for your sugar now but if the sugar goes high, the doctor may increase the amounts of drugs and insulin or add other drugs such as pioglitazone (works by reducing insulin resistance as well). These kinds of drugs are not often prescribed due to concerns about heart failure, and weight gain.

Please keep seeing your doctor for help because diabetes is a chronic disease which can worsen unexpectedly requiring adequate and continued counsel.

Why do I have a persistent rash?

While in primary school, I suffered from syphillis which was treated. However, recently, I suffered a rash akin to the one I had while suffering from the disease. I was treated with injections but the rash persists. What can I do? Medhi

Dear Medhi, Syphilis is a sexually transmitted bacterial infection that usually manifests with a painless sore on the genitals, from where it spreads to the rest of the body as a rash. A person can be born with syphilis or one can acquire it through blood transfusion.

Left untreated, its symptoms may stop (latent syphilis) but later develop to damage the brain, nerves, eyes, heart, blood vessels, liver, bones and joints.

A number of people, however, use the rash and joint pain to wrongly diagnose or treat syphilis with severe consequences. It is likely that you are diagnosing syphilis from a rash whose cause can be an allergy or other infections, including viruses.

Nowadays, syphilis is not as common due to effective treatment and blood screening before transfusion.

You may need other tests to rule out other causes of the skin rash, including syphilis which is easy to treat provided a correct diagnosis is made.



Stained teeth remedies

Stained teeth can cause one become self-conscious about their smile and overall appearance. In a billion-dollar industry that sells whitening toothpastes and other products, some home remedies for stained teeth can provide cost-effective results. A few suggestions include:

Baking soda

It is a proven fact that baking soda can help lighten tea, coffee, and other superficial stains on teeth, which is why many toothpastes on the market contain baking soda as an ingredient. You can create your own polishing paste out of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide to brush away stains.

Water

After drinking a dark liquid or eating a large meal, swish a bit of water around your mouth to neutralise the acids and colouring found in beverages known to stain teeth.

Straw

Sipping your dark-coloured drinks through a straw can help protect your front teeth from stains.

Brush after every meal

Brush your teeth on a routine basis to reduce chances of staining your teeth after meals.

Crunchy foods

When you do not have a toothbrush handy, you can munch on crunchy foods (such as celery, apples and carrots), which provides an abrasive quality that helps fight stains on teeth.