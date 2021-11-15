Type 2 diabetes treatment

Dr Vincent Karuhanga

What you need to know:

  • At 42, and weighing 92kgs, it is likely that you have type 2 diabetes whereby you at first never had diabetes but somehow started producing more but less effective insulin, resulting in high glucose levels in your blood (diabetes 2).

I am a 42-year-old type 2 diabetic who weighs 92kgs. Currently, my treatment regimen includes insulin, dapaglitazone and metformin. Is there any other medication I should be taking? Latif

